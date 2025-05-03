RCB vs CSK IPL 2025: Rain could delay Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealing playoff spot against Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the cusp of sealing yet another Indian Premier League playoff spot as the home side are sitting pretty in third with 14 points from 10 matches.

Just like they did in IPL 2024, RCB could seal their berth in the playoffs by beating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

However, they might not get a chance to do an encore as weather is expected to play the spoilsport in Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB to wait longer? According to an Accuweather forecast, today's game could be a washout as there is more than a 50 per cent chance of rainfall between 4 PM and 10 PM. To make matters more difficult, the ‘garden city’ has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days in the lead up to today's match.

The weather also played a spoilsport for both teams on the eve of the clash, as bad weather ruined the training sessions.

CSK's training session began around 3 PM on Friday but lasted only 45 minutes before the heavens opened up, while the home side too trained for about 45 minutes before rain interrupted their session.

Should today's IPL match be a washout, and both teams sharing a point each, RCB will have to wait until their next fixture, away to Lucknow Super Giants, to guarantee a top-4 finish in the IPL 2025 table.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 The home side have been much better than their arch-rivals in this year's campaign as they are on course for consecutive top-4 finishes. They currently occupy third spot in the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

CSK, on the other hand, have been abysmal this season and have the unfortunate distinction of being th first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025. They have lost 8 matches in the season so far and have only 4 points from 10 matches.