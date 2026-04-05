RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers jump to top of points table as they thrash Super Kings by 43 runs

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. Both sides remained unchanged. CSK and RCB didn't have Dewald Brevis and Josh Hazlewood, respectively.
RCB put on a batting exhibition, piling up a massive 250/3 in 20 overs. After a steady start from Virat Kohli 28 (18) and Phil Salt 46 (30). Rajat Patidar took control of the innings with an aggressive and composed knock, while Devdutt Padikkal provided strong support with a fluent 50 (29). The real destruction came in the death overs through Tim David 70 (25) and Patidar 48 (19), who turned the game on its head with a sensational counterattack packed boundaries and sixes. RCB capitalized heavily in the final five overs, tearing apart the CSK bowling attack and pushing the total to a daunting 250, the highest of the 2026 IPL season, so far.
In reply to 250, CSK were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs, falling short by 43 runs. The chase never found solid footing as early wickets from Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocked the top order. Sarfaraz Khan played a brilliant counterattacking knock of 50 (25) to keep hopes alive, while Prashant Veer (43 off 29) and Jamie Overton (37 off 16) added some late firepower. However, the required rate kept climbing beyond control. RCB bowlers maintained pressure throughout, picking wickets at regular intervals to ensure CSK never truly threatened the target, sealing a dominant win.
In 36 matches between the two teams in IPL, CSK enjoy a healthy 22-13 head-to-head record against RCB. Only one game ended in no result. In the last five matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium, CSK have won two and lost three. The last time CSK won in Bengaluru was back in 2023, beating RCB by eight runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Abhinandan Singh wraps things up as RCB complete a comprehensive victory. The over begins with a couple of singles as Anshul Kamboj and Matt Henry try to swing their way through, but the result is inevitable. Henry manages just a single before attempting another big hit, only to mistime it off a slower delivery. Phil Salt does well in the deep, moving to his right and completing a clean catch to dismiss him. CSK are bowled out, and RCB register a convincing 43-run win.
Anshul Kamboj shows some late resistance, but the game is already slipping away from CSK. The over begins with a wide, followed by a streaky boundary as Kamboj top-edges a slower bouncer over the keeper. He struggles against Duffy’s fuller deliveries, missing one on the pads, but manages to rotate strike with singles. Matt Henry chips in with a single as well. The highlight comes when Kamboj smartly picks a slower ball and pulls it for a six over deep backward square leg. He finishes the over with a single off a yorker. A few runs come in, but with the required rate already out of reach, it’s merely consolation for CSK.
Chennai Super Kings 204/9 after 19 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers a fitting final over of his spell, picking up another wicket and tightening RCB’s grip on the match. Noor Ahmad does show brief intent, smashing a knuckle ball for a six over long-on, but struggles otherwise to get going. Anshul Kamboj rotates strike with singles, but the required rate continues to climb. The over ends with Bhuvneshwar striking again, Noor attempts a pull on a slower short delivery but mistimes it, and Virat Kohli takes a safe catch. A wide in the over adds a minor extra, but overall, it’s a strong finish from Bhuvneshwar, leaving CSK with virtually no way back.
Chennai Super Kings 190/9 after 18 overs
Suyash Sharma delivers a decisive over, removing the dangerous Jamie Overton and pushing CSK further towards defeat. The breakthrough comes on the very first ball as Overton mistimes an attempted big hit and is safely caught at long-off, ending his impactful knock of 37. Noor Ahmad walks in but struggles to get going, facing multiple dot balls and failing to connect against Suyash’s variations, particularly the googly. Anshul Kamboj gets a lifeline as a mistimed slog is dropped, allowing a single, but CSK fail to capitalize further. A highly effective over from Suyash, tightening the screws with a wicket and minimal runs, leaving CSK with a steep climb ahead.
Chennai Super Kings 180/8 after 17 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers a crucial breakthrough right at the start of the over, dismissing Prashant Veer who departs for a well-made 43. Veer mistimes a punch through the off-side and Rajat Patidar takes a sharp catch at cover, ending a vital partnership. However, Jamie Overton keeps CSK in the fight with an aggressive response. He finds consecutive boundaries, including a flicked four off a no-ball which also gives CSK a free hit. Despite Bhuvneshwar recovering well to limit the free hit to just a single, Overton continues to attack with another boundary through the covers. Anshul Kamboj comes in and rotates strike, while Overton finishes the over with a single. A mixed over, key wicket for RCB, but CSK still find valuable runs to stay in contention.
Chennai Super Kings 178/7 after 16 overs
CSK keep the momentum going with a steady and productive over against Suyash Sharma. The partnership between Jamie Overton and Prashant Veer brings up its fifty as they rotate strike early in the over. Veer continues to look in fine touch, smashing a powerful boundary straight down the ground, forcing the umpire to duck. Suyash does create a half-chance with an LBW appeal against the sweep, but it’s comfortably pitching outside leg. The batters keep the scoreboard ticking with singles, maintaining control of the chase.
Chennai Super Kings 165/6 after 15 overs.
Prashant Veer takes the attack to Krunal Pandya and delivers a much-needed counterpunch for CSK. He starts the over with a cracking boundary through the covers, followed by a towering six over long-on after clearing his front leg. Veer continues to dominate, adjusting smartly to another delivery and whipping it powerfully through midwicket for four, and then adds another boundary with an under-edge that runs fine past short third man. Krunal does manage to sneak in a couple of dot balls, including a sharp bouncer to finish the over, but the damage is already done. A big over for CSK as Prashant Veer keeps their hopes alive with an aggressive display.
Chennai Super Kings 157/6 after 14 overs.
Suyash Sharma delivers another controlled over, not allowing CSK to build on the momentum from the previous one. Prashant Veer faces most of the deliveries but finds it difficult to score freely against Suyash’s variations, including the googly and quicker deliveries. There are a couple of dots where Veer is beaten outside off, and even when he connects, he manages only singles. Jamie Overton gets just one ball and rotates strike. Overall, a quiet over with minimal damage, as RCB continue to tighten their grip and deny CSK any real acceleration.
Chennai Super Kings 139/6 after 13 overs.
Jamie Overton injects some much-needed momentum for CSK with an aggressive counterattack against Romario Shepherd. After a quiet start with singles, Overton takes charge, smashing back-to-back sixes, first muscling a short delivery over wide long-on and then flat-batting a slower, short ball over long-off. He follows it up with a streaky boundary, getting a top-edge on a pull that flies over backward square leg. Shepherd manages to limit further damage with tighter lines towards the end, restricting the batters to singles. A much-needed big over for CSK as Overton keeps their hopes alive with some powerful hitting.
Chennai Super Kings 136/6 after 12 overs. CSK need 114 off 48 balls.
Suyash Sharma keeps things tight as CSK look to rebuild after the recent wicket. The over begins with disciplined bowling, allowing only singles as Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton rotate strike. Overton manages to find a boundary as a thick outside edge runs past short third man for four. Apart from that, Suyash maintains good control with his variations in pace and line, not giving the batters much room to free their arms. A relatively quiet over for CSK, with just one boundary and mostly singles as they try to stabilize the innings.
Chennai Super Kings 117/6 after 11 overs
Abhinandan Singh delivers another crucial blow as CSK continue to lose wickets at regular intervals. The over starts quietly with singles being rotated, but the big moment comes on the fifth ball when Shivam Dube attempts a pull and gets a faint inside edge. What follows is brilliance from Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps, diving full stretch to his right to complete a sensational one-handed catch, which is confirmed after a check. Dube departs for 18, leaving CSK in further trouble. Jamie Overton walks in and gets off the mark with a single on the final ball. Another impactful over for RCB as they tighten their grip on the game.
Chennai Super Kings 109/6 after 10 overs
CSK manage to pick up a few handy runs in this over, though Krunal Pandya largely keeps things under control. Prashant Veer starts with a boundary, benefitting from a misfield at backward point, and follows it up with a single. Dube looks to be aggressive but struggles for timing, managing just a single and even leaving a sharp bouncer outside off. However, he gets a lucky break on the final ball, top-edging a pull off a bumper that races away for four with fine leg inside the circle. A slightly fortunate over for CSK, but they’ll take the runs as they continue to rebuild.
Chennai Super Kings 105/5 after 9 overs
After the double blow in the previous over, CSK look to rebuild and this over provides some relief. Shivam Dube starts with a single before Prashant Veer gets into action, pulling a short ball fine down the leg side for a boundary and then rotating strike. Dube then capitalizes on a slower full toss, smashing it straight back past the bowler for four. Abhinandan Singh, however, finishes strongly, beating Dube with pace and movement outside off and keeping the final deliveries tight. A decent over for CSK as they pick up a couple of boundaries while trying to stabilize the innings.
Chennai Super Kings 94/5 after 8 overs.
Krunal Pandya turns the game sharply in this over with two crucial wickets, breaking CSK’s momentum just when Sarfaraz Khan was leading the recovery. On the very first ball, Sarfaraz, who had raced to a brilliant 50 off 25, steps out looking to attack but misses completely and is stumped, ending a fine innings. Shivam Dube walks in and makes an immediate impact with a powerful slog sweep for six over deep mid-wicket, but Krunal keeps things tight otherwise. He then strikes again as Kartik Sharma miscues a slog sweep and is safely caught at short third man. Prashant Veer comes in but cannot add to the score. A game-changing over from Krunal, picking up two wickets and halting CSK’s charge significantly.
Chennai Super Kings 84/5 after 7 overs
Abhinandan Singh comes into the attack, but Sarfaraz Khan continues his impressive counterattack and dominates the over. After an initial dot ball where he loses grip of the bat, Sarfaraz quickly finds his rhythm. He carves a couple of shots through the off-side for twos before showcasing his class with back-to-back boundaries, a stylish whip through square leg followed by a lofted drive over extra cover. He keeps the scoreboard ticking with smart running, adding another couple and a single to close the over with his fifty off 24 balls.
Chennai Super Kings 77/3 after 6 overs
This over brings much-needed momentum for CSK as Sarfaraz Khan takes on Jacob Duffy aggressively. After an early review overturns a wide call, Sarfaraz gets going with a massive six over mid-wicket, followed by a boundary with a well-controlled pull shot. He continues to dominate, picking up another four, this time off a no-ball, which also hands CSK a free hit. Although the LBW appeal in between doesn’t go Duffy’s way, Sarfaraz keeps the pressure on with smart strokeplay, including a single off a full toss. Kartik Sharma then makes his presence felt, finishing the over with a clean six over deep mid-wicket. A big over for CSK as they counterattack strongly after early setbacks.
Chennai Super Kings 64/3 after 5 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to test Sarfaraz Khan with disciplined lines, but the batter manages to fight back with some attacking strokes. After a couple of dot balls to start the over, Sarfaraz breaks free with a powerful pull shot for four over mid-on. He follows it up with a beautifully timed flick for six over deep backward square leg, showing confidence despite the early wickets. Bhuvneshwar, however, keeps things tight otherwise, beating him outside off and not allowing easy scoring opportunities. The over ends with a leg-bye after an LBW appeal that was clearly too high, along with a shy at the stumps allowing a scrambled single. A decent over for CSK in terms of runs, but they still remain under pressure after early setbacks.
Chennai Super Kings 41/3 after 4 overs.
Jacob Duffy continues his dream start with the ball, picking up his second wicket of the innings and pushing CSK further into trouble. The over begins with a streaky single from Sanju Samson, followed by Sarfaraz Khan getting a fortunate boundary as the ball flies off the edge over backward point. A leg bye keeps things moving before Samson briefly counters with a well-timed pull for six over long leg. However, Duffy has the last laugh, drawing Samson into a loose drive with a length ball angled across him. The resulting edge is safely pouched by Devdutt Padikkal at slip, sending Samson back for 9. Kartik Sharma comes in and sees off the final ball. Another excellent over for RCB as CSK lose their third wicket early.
Chennai Super Kings 30/3 after 3 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers a landmark over, picking up his 200th IPL wicket and putting CSK under further pressure. After a quiet start, he strikes by removing Ayush Mhatre, who is cramped for room on a hard length delivery and ends up lobbing a simple catch to Rajat Patidar at mid-off. Sarfaraz Khan walks in and looks positive straightaway, finding a boundary with a crisp cut shot through point. He survives a couple of probing deliveries, including a play-and-miss, and then gets lucky as an outside edge flies past slips for another four, despite a valiant effort from Padikkal. A mixed over, milestone moment for Bhuvneshwar and another early blow to CSK, but Sarfaraz shows some intent.
Chennai Super Kings 18/2 after 2 overs.
Jacob Duffy makes an immediate impact with the new ball, striking in the very first over. The innings begins with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad rotating strike with a few singles, before Gaikwad briefly counterattacks with a cracking pull shot for six over square leg. However, Duffy responds brilliantly, pitching one up with a hint of seam movement away, inducing a loose drive from Gaikwad. The edge is safely taken by Devdutt Padikkal at cover, sending the CSK skipper back early for 7. Ayush Mhatre walks in and gets off the mark with a single.
Chennai Super Kings 10/1 after 1 over.
Anshul Kamboj does a decent job trying to pull things back, but the over still begins with a statement as Rajat Patidar launches a full delivery for a six, taking RCB to the highest score of the IPL 2026 season so far. Kamboj then adjusts well, bowling full and wide outside off, restricting both Patidar and Tim David to singles and even forcing a dot ball as Patidar misses out on a low full toss. However, the final ball sums up RCB’s innings, David smashes it towards deep mid-wicket, and a fumble in the deep allows it to go for four. A relatively controlled over compared to the previous ones, but RCB finish with a huge total on the board.
This is absolute carnage from Tim David as he tears into Jamie Overton with one of the most explosive overs of the innings. It starts with a flicked six over backward square leg off a poor delivery on the pads. Even when he miscues, like the inside edge for two and a streaky boundary over the keeper, everything is going his way. Then comes the milestone, David brings up a brilliant fifty with a towering six over long-on. And he doesn’t stop there. He smashes two more monstrous sixes, one straight down the ground and another massive hit into deep square leg. A jaw-dropping over as David completely dismantles Overton and takes RCB to a dominant position.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 237/3 after 19 overs.
Anshul Kamboj’s over is a mixed bag but largely dominated by Tim David’s power-hitting. David starts with a cracking boundary, slashing a low full toss past deep point. He continues to attack but mixes it with a couple of misses and a well-run two to deep extra cover. The big moment comes when Kamboj delivers a perfect yorker that castles David, but it’s ruled a no-ball for overstepping, giving David a lifeline and a free hit. And he makes full use of it, smashing a six over long-on to bring up a 50-run partnership with Rajat Patidar. He finishes the over with a single. A costly over for CSK, as luck and power both favour RCB.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 207/3 after 18 overs.
This over completely shifts gears as Tim David finally finds his rhythm and goes on a hitting spree. He starts with a single before a couple of extras come in leg byes and byes, as Patidar misses a reverse sweep attempt. But once David gets back on strike, it’s carnage. He launches three consecutive sixes off Noor Ahmad, first muscling one over long-off, then smashing a massive 82-meter hit to deep mid-wicket, and following it up with another powerful strike over deep extra cover. He ends the over with a single, but the damage is already done. A massive 21-run over for RCB as David turns the momentum decisively in their favour.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 193/3 after 17 overs
Khaleel Ahmed’s over turns out to be an expensive one, largely due to Rajat Patidar’s aggressive intent. Patidar starts with a single before Tim David adds just one more, continuing to struggle with timing. There’s a brief pause as a wide call is reviewed and overturned in RCB’s favour. Patidar then survives a close LBW shout, saved by an under-edge on a pinpoint yorker, with CSK losing a review. That moment seems to spark him further as he launches a low full toss for a six over deep extra cover. He follows it up with a clever cut for four through third man and finishes the over in style with another six to deep mid-wicket. A big over for RCB, with Patidar firmly in control.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 172/3 after 16 overs.
Jamie Overton provides a crucial breakthrough right at the start of the over. Devdutt Padikkal, who was looking in great touch, tries an unnecessary lap shot but loses his footing and misses the ball completely, seeing his leg stump rattled. He departs for a well-made 50 off 29 balls, halting the strong partnership. Tim David walks in but finds it tough against Overton’s raw pace, with deliveries clocking 145–148 kmph and extracting extra bounce. David struggles to connect, managing just a single off his first four balls. Rajat Patidar gets back on strike at the end and collects a leg bye. A tight and impactful over from Overton, shifting some momentum back.
RCB 153/3 after 15 overs
Matt Henry comes into the attack but is taken on straightaway. Rajat Patidar sets the tone with a massive six off the first ball, lofting it cleanly over long-off off a full delivery. He follows it up with a single, bringing Devdutt Padikkal on strike. Padikkal gets a lifeline as Ruturaj puts down a tough chance at cover, allowing two runs. There’s a brief review for a wide that gets overturned into a dot ball, but Padikkal quickly regains momentum, smashing a cracking boundary through deep extra cover. He finishes the over with a single to mid-wicket. A productive over overall as Padikkal hits fifty off 28 balls.
RCB 151/2 after 14 overs.
BANNNGGG!!! Looks like Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar are having fun in the middle as they smash Noor Ahmed for big sixes. While Patidar lofts square of the wicket to bring up the 100 for the team, Padikkal dances down the track two balls later to get six more.
OUTTTT!!! Shivam Dube strikes when CSK needed the most. Phil Salt, batting on 46, tries to go over the mid-wicket boundary but didn't get the elevation and is caught by Noor Ahmed. Salt is livid with himself. Devdutt Padikkal is key in the middle for RCB.
The dismissal of Virat Kohli seems not to have any effect on Phil Salt as the England batter is clobbering the CSK bowlers at will. After Khaleel Ahmed, Salt goes big against Anshul Kamboj, smashing him fora six and a four in the over. RCB 66-1 (7)
OUTTTT!!!!!! Massive massive wicket for CSK. Virat Kohli goes for the biggie once again, but didn't get the elevation this time. Shivam Dube this time take the catch cleanly. He must be a relieved man now. Anshul Kamboj takes the wicket. Kohli departs for 28. RCB 37/1 (4.3)
BANGGG!!!! Virat Kohli whacks Matt Henry over mid-wicket for a six for the first maximum of the game. The whole stadium erupts. Four more, this time straight down the ground, leaving Mett Henry fall on the ground on his follow-through. RCB 33/0 (3)
DROOPPEDD!!!! Massive moment in the game. Virat Kohli tries to go downtown, but the bat gets turned on his hands. The ball goes high up in the air only for Shivam Dube to take the catch. Dube runs backwards, couldn't go under the ball and drops. Khaleel Ahmed goes down with hands on his head. RCB 17-0 (3)
Unlike the last two games, CSK are looking more charged up in the field today. Noor Ahmed made a sensational diving safe off Virat Kohli at the boundary, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is also having some interesting times in the middle. No boundaries yet so far from RCB. RCB 12/0 (2)
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt walk out to bat for RCB. Khaleel Ahmed opens the bowling for CSK. A missed run out chance off Kohli and five runs in the first over. RCB 5/0 ()
Former owner Vijay Mallya has already wished RCB ahead of CSK clash
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and RCB's Rajat Patidar walk out for the toss at Chinnaswamy stadium. CSK win the toss and opt to bowl. CSK go with same team. That means Dewald Brevis is still not fit to play.
Live visuals show Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry marking their run-ups for RCB and CSK at Chinnaswamy. There is very light possibility that Dewald Brevis will play as the South African is facing some light throwdowns on the sidelines. Also Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to feature too as he did a few warm-ups and nothing else.
There is a huge possibility that CSK might hand Akeal Hosein a debit IPL cap considering the amount of right handers in the side. Hosein might be used in the powerplay if selected.
IN RCB vs CSK, Virat Kohli leads the chart with most runs in IPL. The former RCB skipper is the only player to score 1000-plus runs in the rivalry. To be precise, Kohli has scored 1160 against CSK including four fifties against CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry
Another talking point today is the availability of Dewald Brevis. The South African had missed the first two games due to a side strain. There is no clarity so far on the right-hander.
Ahead of the first game, RCB head coach Andy Flower had confirmed Josh Hazlewood's arrival to India but didn't play against SRH. But with a week's break after that match, the Australian pacer might get a look in against CSK. It must be kept in mind that in the absence of Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy starred with the ball with three wickets.
RCB have started their title defense in the most positive way, beating SRH by 6 wickets. Virat Kohli led RCB's chase with an unbeaten half-century. On the other hand, CSK have lost both their games so far against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings clash in Bengaluru.
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