RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers jump to top of points table as they thrash Super Kings by 43 runs

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. Both sides remained unchanged. CSK and RCB didn't have Dewald Brevis and Josh Hazlewood, respectively.

RCB put on a batting exhibition, piling up a massive 250/3 in 20 overs. After a steady start from Virat Kohli 28 (18) and Phil Salt 46 (30). Rajat Patidar took control of the innings with an aggressive and composed knock, while Devdutt Padikkal provided strong support with a fluent 50 (29). The real destruction came in the death overs through Tim David 70 (25) and Patidar 48 (19), who turned the game on its head with a sensational counterattack packed boundaries and sixes. RCB capitalized heavily in the final five overs, tearing apart the CSK bowling attack and pushing the total to a daunting 250, the highest of the 2026 IPL season, so far.

In reply to 250, CSK were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs, falling short by 43 runs. The chase never found solid footing as early wickets from Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocked the top order. Sarfaraz Khan played a brilliant counterattacking knock of 50 (25) to keep hopes alive, while Prashant Veer (43 off 29) and Jamie Overton (37 off 16) added some late firepower. However, the required rate kept climbing beyond control. RCB bowlers maintained pressure throughout, picking wickets at regular intervals to ensure CSK never truly threatened the target, sealing a dominant win.

RCB vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

In 36 matches between the two teams in IPL, CSK enjoy a healthy 22-13 head-to-head record against RCB. Only one game ended in no result. In the last five matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium, CSK have won two and lost three. The last time CSK won in Bengaluru was back in 2023, beating RCB by eight runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard

RCB vs CSK playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

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