RCB vs CSK IPL match today: Chinnaswamy stadium pitch report, Bengaluru weather report and more

An insurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru today. Rajat Patidar's team is currently 3rd on the IPL Points Table after winning 7 out of their first 10 matches while CSK, in stark contrast, have lost 8 out of their 10 matches and were the first team to be eliminated out of the playoffs race this season.

Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report? The Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for being a batting paradise, with small boundaries and true bounce that allow batters to play their shots freely. A high-scoring contest is likely, and the par score here typically hovers around 200–210.

Pacers may find some early assistance, but bowlers often struggle as the innings progresses, especially under lights and dew is expected to play a role in the second half.

Of the 99 T20Is played at this venue, teams batting second have had a slight edge, winning 53 matches compared to 42 wins for teams batting first. Four matches ended without a result. The side winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first.

Head-to-head stats: In the 34 matches played between CSK and RCB in the IPL so far, MS Dhoni's side have the edge, winning 21 of them, while RCB have won 12 and one match ended without a result.

The last time these two teams met at the Chepauk, RCB broke Chennai's home stadium jinx by winning their first match at the venue since 2008.

Bengaluru weather report: As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers occurring towards the afternoon or evening in Bengaluru today. The weathermen predict the temperatures to stay between 21 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsuius today.

Meanwhile, Accuweather predicts that there is a 43 percent chance of rain and 26% chance of thunderstorms at Bengaluru in Night today with the predicted cloud cover being at 93 percent.

