RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Rachin-Ajinkya stabilises CSK's innings RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings has received some lucky runs and both batters are cautiously working to stabilize CSK's innings. The defending champions need one good partnership to sail through this difficult phase.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: WPL-winning RCB team in stadium {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Wicket!!! Daryl Mitchell OUT RCB Vs CSK Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans are on their feet as Yash Dayal clinched second wicket and dismissed Chennai Super Kings batter Daryl Mitchell. This is going really well for RCB and they need few more wickets to enter the IPL 2024 playoffs.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Wicket!! Daryl Mitchell OUT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad goes for DUCK on first delivery, CSK 12/1 RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Chasing 219 runs, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad goes for a Golden Duck as Glenn Maxwell dismisses him on the first delivery of the second innings. Daryl Mitchell is the new batter on crease along with Rachin Ravindra. CSK score at 12/1 in first over.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB post 218/5, need to restrict CSK below 200 to qualify for playoffs RCB Vs CSK Live Score: In a do-or-die match, Glenn Maxwell slammed a SIX and a boundary on the third and fourth delivery. But after this, loses his wicket to Shardul Thakur on the 5th delivery. Glenn Maxwell comes to bat and opens with a boundary. RCB have scored 218/5 in 20 overs and need to restrict CSK below 200 to qualify for playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB breach 200-runs mark, loses Dinesh Karthik RCB Vs CSK Live Score: With Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik on crease, RCB breach the 200-runs mark against CSK in a do-or-die match, as Karthik slams a SIX and a boundary on the third and fouth delivery. But after this, Karthik loses his wicket to Tushar Deshpande on the 5th delivery. Glenn Maxwell comes to bat and opens with a boundary. RCB at 205/4 in 19 overs.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Rajat Patidar OUT, RCB at 187/3 RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Cameron Green hits consecutive sixes on the first and second deliveries. However, Daryl Mitchell picks the catch of Rajat Patidar (41) as he was dismissed on the 4th delivery of Shardul Thakur. Dinesh Karthik is the new batter on crease. RCB at 187/3 in 18 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB batters punish bowlers RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar slam back-to-back sixes as Chennai Super Kings look clueless on the ground. RCB batters are looking to score as much as possible as they know, that's the only thing which will keep them in race to the IPL playoffs.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Gaikwad drops Green's catch RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Cameron Green is looking dangerous today as he slammed back-to-back boundaries against CSK bowlers. He actually handed over one straight catch in CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's hand, but the fielder dropped it and to add to his dismay, the ball touched the boundary line {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Camron Green looks in shape today RCB Vs CSK Live Score: After having a lackluster IPL 2024 season, Cameron Green is looking in good shape today and is expected to try some big shots against the Chennai Super Kings bowlers.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Faf du Plessis OUT RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Unfortunate dismissal for RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who was found out of crease on the non-striker end and as ball touched Mitchell Santner's hand before hitting wickets, Faf was given out. The crowd and RCB dugout seemed dissapointed with third umpire's decision.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: 50 for Faf du Plessis RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB captain Faf du Plessis completed his half-century and he is looking unstoppable as the slams back-to-back sixes against CSK spinners. Rajat Patidar has joined his skipper on the crease and he is also looking dangerous today.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Wicket!!! Virat Kohli OUT RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Finally, spinner Mitchell Santner brought some good news for Chennai Super Kings as he dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli, who was looking in dangerous form today and slammed back-to-back sixes.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: 50-run partnership RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is still looking for their first wicket in today's game as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis complete their 50-run partnership. The batters adopted a explosive approach in the beginning of the game and later switched to cautious after the conditions changed post rain break.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Advantage for spinners RCB Vs CSK Live Score: The flat pitch of Bengaluru is suddenly behaving very differently and is providing magical turn to spin bowling. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are facing trouble in trying big shots.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB batters walk back to ground RCB Vs CSK Live Score: The players are walking back to the crease and the umpires have decided that the game will resume at 8:25 PM. RCB batters will look to continue on the explosive note they started and post a high score against CSK.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Play to begin soon RCB Vs CSK Live Score: The stadium's advanced sub-air aeration system has effectively done its job. Although the rain has ceased, the ground is predominantly dry now, with only a few areas still being attended to.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Umpires check ground condition RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Players, support staff and the umpires are on the ground analyzing the ground condition to check when the play can be resumed. Virat Kohli can be seen having a animated chat with other players and he seems to be explaining something to the junior lot.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Rain stops, covers are coming off RCB Vs CSK Live Score: To the fans delight, the rains have stopped in Bengaluru and the groundsmen are removing coveres from the ground. The drainage system of Bengaluru is known for its efficiency and the game is expected to resume soon

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: And the rains are here….. RCB Vs CSK Live Score: As expected, the rain gods have made their appearance at Bengaluru. The ground staff has covered the ground with giant sheets and the RCB fans can be seen praying at the rains to stop. RCB started on a great note as Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli slammed some massive boundaries to score 31/0 in 3 overs.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli goes BIG RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB batter Virat Kohli continues to remain in his element as he slammed back to back sixes and they were almost out of the ground. Faf du Plessis is also looking in aggressive mode today and targeted Shardul Thakur in the second over. RCB score 30/0 in 2.4 overs

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB score 2/0 in 1 over RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Good start by Tushar Deshpande as he created pressure on RCB openers in the first over itself and leaked just 2 runs. RCB batters look cautious as this is a big match and they don't want any silly mistakes.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB openers on crease RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are on the crease and the duo will look to provide a strong start to their team. Tushar Deshpande is leading CSK's pace attack and it is going to be an intresting contest

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB's playing 11 RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: CSK's playing 11 RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: CSK to bowl first RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will bowl first at the grand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. At the flat pitch of Bengaluru, winning toss is a great start and now RCB openers will look to provide their team a good start so they can post a high score.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Toss soon RCB Vs CSK Live Score: At 7:00 PM, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis and Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will be on ground for the toss and the toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl first.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Weather clear, toss soon RCB Vs CSK Live Score: In good news for fans, weather in Bengaluru looks good and players are practicing on ground. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were seen on the ground, judging the conditions of the ground and practice with other players.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Kohli in IPL 2024 RCB Vs CSK Live Score: In 13 matches, Virat Kohli has accumulated 661 runs, boasting an impressive strike rate of 155.16 and maintaining an average of 66.10. His performance includes one century and five half-centuries, along with 56 fours and 33 sixes.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli picks his favourite team

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli on his two cricket heartbreaks RCB Vs CSK Live Score: "There have been just two heartbreaks in my career, and both were in 2016. One was the T20 World Cup. I was in a space where I thought that I could do anything. The no-balls and everything, that took me a lot of time to get over I was literally drained and didn't get out of my room the next day," said Virat. "Then, when we lost the IPL final here (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium). We felt like that was written in the stars, from how we made it to the final. Also, the final was at our home ground. We were chasing 200-odd runs and were over 100 runs in nine overs with no loss. When AB (de Villiers) got out, we needed 68 off 42 balls with eight wickets in hand. It's like how did we lose that game?," he concluded.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli's career changing match RCB Vs CSK Live Score: "That match happened against New Zealand (when he played as an opener) Dilip was our selector. One thing is that you have heard about someone, the other is that you have seen someone. That makes an different impact. You see someone play, absorb pressure etc. He saw me opening, I made 120. That is when he (Dilip) decided that more chances have to be given to me. I am very thankful to him, I told him before as well that he (Raina) pushed my name," Virat Kohli said on JioCinema

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 journey RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB's star Virat Kohli has been nothing but exceptional in IPL 2024. He remained the only good thing in RCB's batting order as other giant players collapsed. Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer of IPL 2024 and he kept the prestigious ‘Orange Cap’ for most part of IPL 2024.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: It's all about Bengaluru weather

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: How's the pitch? RCB Vs CSK Live Score: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known as a batter’s paradise. Expect big scores and a six-hitting extravaganza. In the last match played at this venue, RCB scored 187/9 while batting first. Delhi Capitals, without Rishabh Pant due to suspension, were bundled out for 140.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: CSK's ‘Dube’ headache RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Shivam Dube was dismissed without scoring in consecutive matches against PBKS and subsequently managed to score only 21 and 18 runs in his next two games. When he was in good form, he played spinners with ease, as if they were part-timers. However, recently, he has frequently been getting out to spinners.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: ‘Had packed by bags in April….’ says Virat Kohli RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli said it is amazing to see his franchise in the playoffs race after he had "packed his bags" in April itself seeing the franchise's horrid run in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Fantasy team RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (VC), Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Simarjeet Singh.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: The ‘Jadeja’ factor RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja has demonstrated a strong performance against three of the main batters from RCB. He has taken Maxwell's wicket six times and has dismissed both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik on three occasions each.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: What RCB needs to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs? RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB must secure a victory by a minimum margin of 18 runs if they bat first. For instance, if they post a total of 200, they need to limit CSK to 182 or fewer runs.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Weather update RCB Vs CSK Live Score: With an 80 percent chance of rain today, the real question isn't whether the rain will come, but rather how much of the match we'll actually get to see.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli close to massive record RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli is very close to creating history as he is just 76 runs away from scoring 8,000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). He will become the first player in cricket's history to score 8,000 runs for one team.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: CSK's expected playing 11 RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner/Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB's expected playing 11 RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj (Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yash Dayal)

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli RCB Vs CSK Live Score: "If they don't qualify, they should look to get some Indian guy. Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain. As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play. Now they are playing with lot of aggression, lot of intent and that is what Virat Kohli brings. I would like to see Virat Kohli leading the side going forward," Harbhajan Singh said.



RCB Vs CSK Live Score: CSK's unavailable players RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar are out of action with hamstring injuries, and Mustafizur Rahman and Moeen Ali have exited to join their respective national teams.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: RCB's unavailable players RCB Vs CSK Live Score: Will Jacks and Reece Topley have headed back to their home base to commence their World Cup preparations, making them unavailable for the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is expected to rejoin the playing eleven.

RCB Vs CSK Live Score: CSK's bowling coach ahead of facing RCB RCB Vs CSK Live Score: "You should respect the opposition and RCB rightly so, we respect them. We prepare well as a bowling group, we have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans. And if they do that, well played to them," Dwayne Bravo said