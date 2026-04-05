RCB vs CSK, Match 11 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, 5 April, at 7:30 PM IST.
RCB return home after a dominant start to their title defence, including a stunning chase of 202 inside 16 overs.
CSK, meanwhile, arrive under pressure after 2 defeats. Both their batting and bowling units have failed to hold shape.
Two sides heading in opposite directions meet at a venue where mistakes are punished instantly. This could turn into another high-scoring shootout.
The match takes place in Bengaluru on Sunday, 5 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar (subscription required).
Evening conditions could mean dew plays a role, making chasing a preferred option.
Chennai Super Kings still lead the rivalry 21-13 across 35 matches, with 1 no result.
However, the dynamic has shifted recently. Bengaluru have won 4 of the last 6 meetings and are currently on a 3-match winning streak against CSK.
At Chinnaswamy, the gap narrows due to conditions favouring aggressive batting. RCB have won 6 out of 12 encounters here. Their highest score here is 218/8 while CSK secured 226/6.
Virat Kohli leads with the most runs in this rivalry (1,146 runs in 35 matches). For CSK, MS Dhoni has the most runs against RCB with 795.
Virat Kohli has hit 48 sixes in this rivalry. MS Dhoni follows closely with 46 sixes. But, MSD is injured and won’t play tonight.
Ravindra Jadeja has taken 18 wickets in 24 matches against RCB; but, he’s in the Rajasthan Royals now. Yuzvendra Chahal leads for RCB with 14 wickets. But, he plays for the Punjab Kings now.
Ashish Nehra (CSK) recorded the best bowling figures at Chinnaswamy, 4/10 in 2015.
RCB are likely to retain a settled XI. If Josh Hazlewood remains unavailable, Jacob Duffy could continue after his match-winning performance.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.
CSK face a structural issue in their bowling attack. They may consider adding pace through Jamie Overton or Gurjapneet Singh.
Chennai Super Kings (probable): Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad/Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj/Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar/Akeal Hosein.
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt form one of the most aggressive opening combinations in the tournament. Their ability to exploit powerplay conditions at this venue is decisive.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains critical for RCB. His control across phases offsets the otherwise high-scoring nature of the ground.
For CSK, Sanju Samson carries the primary scoring burden. His start will dictate whether CSK can match RCB’s tempo.
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s role as an anchor becomes crucial in preventing middle-order exposure too early.
Surface + grass: The Chinnaswamy pitch is flat with short boundaries, making it one of the most batter-friendly venues in the IPL. The highest team total here is 287/3 (SRH), underlining its scoring potential.
New ball (3–4 overs): Pacers can extract slight movement early, but the margin for error is minimal. Anything short or overpitched is punished.
Middle overs: The ball comes cleanly onto the bat. Spinners rely on variation rather than turn. Defensive bowling is difficult to sustain.
Dew + toss call: Teams batting second have won 53.47% of matches here. Dew makes grip difficult in the second innings, further favouring chasing sides.
Par score range: The average first-innings score is 166.6, but that is misleading in current conditions. Modern totals regularly cross 200. Anything below 190 is vulnerable.
Google Gemini’s winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Reasoning
Grok’s winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Top Factors:
ChatGPT’s winner: RCB
Top Factors:
The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 3:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.
RCB enter as the more settled and in-form unit. CSK must adapt quickly to survive in conditions that expose bowling weaknesses. This contest is likely to be decided by powerplay dominance and death-over execution.
On paper, Match 10 seems to be a one-sided affair. But, it’s CSK. You never know what they are capable of. Stay glued.
FAQs
What time is the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings scheduled?
The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 5 April.
Where can viewers watch the match live?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, and it can be streamed on JioHotstar.
What are the current conditions of both teams heading into Match 11?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the match as a more settled and in-form unit, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrive under pressure after two defeats and must adapt quickly to survive in the conditions.
What historical performance can be noted in the rivalry between RCB and CSK?
CSK leads the rivalry 21-13 across 35 matches, but RCB has won 4 of the last 6 meetings and is currently on a 3-match winning streak against CSK.
What are some key player stats in this rivalry?
Virat Kohli leads with the most runs in this rivalry at 1,146 runs, while MS Dhoni has scored 795 runs against RCB. Kohli has hit 48 sixes, and Dhoni follows with 46 sixes, though Dhoni is injured and will not play tonight.
What are the expected playing XI for both teams?
RCB's probable XI includes Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal, while CSK's probable XI features Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad among others.
How does the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch affect gameplay?
The pitch at Chinnaswamy is flat with short boundaries, making it very batter-friendly. The average first-innings score is around 166.6, but modern totals often exceed 200.
What is the significance of dew and the toss in this match?
Dew may play a role in the evening conditions, making batting second a preferred option, as teams batting second have won 53.47% of matches here.