RCB vs CSK, Match 11 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, 5 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB return home after a dominant start to their title defence, including a stunning chase of 202 inside 16 overs.

CSK, meanwhile, arrive under pressure after 2 defeats. Both their batting and bowling units have failed to hold shape.

Two sides heading in opposite directions meet at a venue where mistakes are punished instantly. This could turn into another high-scoring shootout.

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Match Logistics The match takes place in Bengaluru on Sunday, 5 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar (subscription required).

Evening conditions could mean dew plays a role, making chasing a preferred option.

Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings still lead the rivalry 21-13 across 35 matches, with 1 no result.

However, the dynamic has shifted recently. Bengaluru have won 4 of the last 6 meetings and are currently on a 3-match winning streak against CSK.

At Chinnaswamy, the gap narrows due to conditions favouring aggressive batting. RCB have won 6 out of 12 encounters here. Their highest score here is 218/8 while CSK secured 226/6.

RCB vs CSK head-to-head records

Virat Kohli leads with the most runs in this rivalry (1,146 runs in 35 matches). For CSK, MS Dhoni has the most runs against RCB with 795.

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Virat Kohli has hit 48 sixes in this rivalry. MS Dhoni follows closely with 46 sixes. But, MSD is injured and won’t play tonight.

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 18 wickets in 24 matches against RCB; but, he’s in the Rajasthan Royals now. Yuzvendra Chahal leads for RCB with 14 wickets. But, he plays for the Punjab Kings now.

Ashish Nehra (CSK) recorded the best bowling figures at Chinnaswamy, 4/10 in 2015.

Team News Predicted XI

RCB are likely to retain a settled XI. If Josh Hazlewood remains unavailable, Jacob Duffy could continue after his match-winning performance.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.

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CSK face a structural issue in their bowling attack. They may consider adding pace through Jamie Overton or Gurjapneet Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (probable): Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad/Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj/Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar/Akeal Hosein.

Key Players to Watch

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt form one of the most aggressive opening combinations in the tournament. Their ability to exploit powerplay conditions at this venue is decisive.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains critical for RCB. His control across phases offsets the otherwise high-scoring nature of the ground.

For CSK, Sanju Samson carries the primary scoring burden. His start will dictate whether CSK can match RCB’s tempo.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s role as an anchor becomes crucial in preventing middle-order exposure too early.

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Pitch Report

Surface + grass: The Chinnaswamy pitch is flat with short boundaries, making it one of the most batter-friendly venues in the IPL. The highest team total here is 287/3 (SRH), underlining its scoring potential.

New ball (3–4 overs): Pacers can extract slight movement early, but the margin for error is minimal. Anything short or overpitched is punished.

Middle overs: The ball comes cleanly onto the bat. Spinners rely on variation rather than turn. Defensive bowling is difficult to sustain.

Dew + toss call: Teams batting second have won 53.47% of matches here. Dew makes grip difficult in the second innings, further favouring chasing sides.

Par score range: The average first-innings score is 166.6, but that is misleading in current conditions. Modern totals regularly cross 200. Anything below 190 is vulnerable.

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Match Prediction

Google Gemini’s winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Reasoning

Rivalry Shift and Form: The historical gap is narrowing. The current disparity suggests higher efficiency in RCB's execution.

Personnel Voids: MS Dhoni's absence removes CSK's primary middle-order anchor and historical ‘RCB-killer’. With Ravindra Jadeja no longer in the squad, CSK lack the specific historical data-backed tools to dismantle the RCB lineup.

Venue Compatibility: The Chinnaswamy pitch allows the ball to come cleanly onto the bat, favouring aggressive hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd over CSK's currently experimental bowling attack.

Bowling Reliability: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s presence provides RCB with a ‘critical’ control phase. In a clash where par scores exceed 190, the team with a single reliable defensive anchor (Bhuvi) holds a mathematical advantage over a team facing ‘structural issues' (CSK). Grok’s winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

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Top Factors:

RCB’s dominant recent form and home advantage at Chinnaswamy.

Shift in head-to-head momentum strongly favouring RCB.

CSK’s current poor form, combined with the absence of MS Dhoni.

Venue-specific physics (flat pitch + short boundaries) suiting RCB’s aggressive opening combination. ChatGPT’s winner: RCB

Top Factors:

Current form aligned with venue demands: RCB have already chased 202 inside 16 overs.

CSK’s bowling collapse vs high-scoring conditions: CSK have taken only 7 wickets across 2 matches.

Powerplay dominance differential: Kohli–Salt provide aggressive starts suited to short boundaries. CSK lack equivalent early acceleration and depend on consolidation.

Dew-driven chasing advantage + RCB skillset: 53.47% matches are won chasing here. RCB have already demonstrated superior chasing capability under pressure.

Absence of CSK’s historical stabilisers: Dhoni and Jadeja are unavailable. This removes both finishing control and bowling balance in high-scoring phases.

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Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 3:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.

RCB enter as the more settled and in-form unit. CSK must adapt quickly to survive in conditions that expose bowling weaknesses. This contest is likely to be decided by powerplay dominance and death-over execution.

On paper, Match 10 seems to be a one-sided affair. But, it’s CSK. You never know what they are capable of. Stay glued.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.