Virat Kohli has been a phenomenon in Indian Premier League (IPL) and this season also the player is just slaying the bowlers. However, chasing the whopping 227 runs target against CSK on Monday, the magic just disappeared as Kohli was dismissed at a meager score of 6 runs leaving the King numb and his wife Anushka Sharma stunned.

Kohli was dismissed in the very first over of the match after hitting a beautiful four. It was a dream come true for newbie Akash Singh as he dismissed the most lethal batsman in the world. Once again, the ‘out of the box’ thinking of legend MS Dhoni worked.

Kohli attempted to strike a delivery that was pitched towards the back of the length, located around the off-side of the field. However, his forceful swing resulted in the ball hitting the inside edge of his bat, then hitting his shoes and ultimately rebounding onto the stumps. The suddenness of this outcome left Kohli feeling completely shocked and unable to believe what had just happened, as he watched the bails turn red. He stood still with a profound sense of disappointment for several moments before finally lowering his head and slowly making his way back to the pavilion.

Standing in the crowd, Anushka Sharma was visibly stunned and was left at a complete loss for words.

During the first innings, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube played some exceptionally well and helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) score a total of 226/6, their highest total, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Devon Conway was the highest scorer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with an impressive score of 83 runs off 45 balls. Shivam Dube also played very well, scoring 52 runs, and Ajinkya Rahane contributed a quick 37 runs in just 20 balls. This performance by the CSK team led to their highest-ever total against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

When CSK was batting first, they faced an early setback when Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of their star batters. However, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane had different plans and batted aggressively, hitting the ball all around the ground and scoring runs for their team.