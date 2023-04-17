Kohli attempted to strike a delivery that was pitched towards the back of the length, located around the off-side of the field. However, his forceful swing resulted in the ball hitting the inside edge of his bat, then hitting his shoes and ultimately rebounding onto the stumps. The suddenness of this outcome left Kohli feeling completely shocked and unable to believe what had just happened, as he watched the bails turn red. He stood still with a profound sense of disappointment for several moments before finally lowering his head and slowly making his way back to the pavilion.

