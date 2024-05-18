On one side, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 match on Saturday. Fans are battling among themselves on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to field first. In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 218 runs after losing five wickets in 20 overs and now need to restrict CSK below 200 runs to qualify for the playoffs.

In the meantime, Reddit posted a question on its site -- 'WHICH SIDE ARE YOU ON.? CSK (sic) OR RCB (sic)"

Reddit post. (screenshot)

Following this fans jumped on to the post and posted hilarious replies.

Here are some reactions: Parth Shekawat wrote, "Dhoni bhai farewell karte karte 2 trophy le gaye."

Another wrote, "I am on Jay Shah’s side."

When a social media user posted, "I want Rinku to lift the trophy", a reply to the post arrived as, "Gambhir Bhai Real Id se aao" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone wrote, "There's a water shortage in Bengaluru...I am on people's side and want it to rain"

"Lol, it's not as if the trophy is Dhoni's or Virat's inheritance that only they should get it, and what about the other teams that have made it to the playoffs based on their performance? It's a cricket league, not a sympathy league. Whichever team performs will win the cup," commented a user.

One wrote, "This is the match where one should not choose sides, sit back and enjoy the cinema." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone commented, "If any of them gets to finals KKR is going to crush some dreams"

A netzen wrote, "I'll give everything to see dhoni play for CSK but he should've retired last year when we won. He is just playing this season because he needs to mentor ruturaj for a season so that he can do it himself next time. I won't worry if dhoni didn't get a farewell cup."

Another commented, "pichle saal bhi sabne bola tha last season hai trophy miljaye to accha hai Fir se "I'm not done yet" waala scam hogaya toh? Isiliye iss saal no trophy."

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: Chasing 219 runs, CSK have scored 78 runs after losing 2 wickets in eight overs. Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane are on crease.

