RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel wins toss, opt to field; Both teams unchanged

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, with the match starting at 3.30 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals are coming to this match on the back of two consecutive losses after having begun their campaign with two back-to-back wins.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard

The Axar Patel-led side are currently in sixth place with four points from as many matches, whereas the Rajat Patidar-led side are in second place with eight points from five matches.

RCB's only loss of the IPL 2026 campaign so far have come against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 10. Since that match, RCB have returned to winning ways, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

All eyes will be on RCB's Virat Kohli, who played as an impact player against LSG and scored 49 runs. Virat Kohli played as an impact player against LSG in order to manage an ankle injury that he had sustained during the match against Mumbai Indians. It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old will continue to play as an impact player in the match against Delhi Capitals.

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As far as Delhi Capitals is concerned, their key player will be KL Rahul, who is returning to his home state as well as the home of his former franchise. The last time the Karnataka batter was in Bengaluru for an IPL match, he slammed an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls to help DC beat RCB by six wickets.

RCB vs DC probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Rasikh Salam, 12 Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 Axar Patel, 6 David Miller, 7 Tristan Stubbs, 8 Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar, 12 T Natarajan (IP)