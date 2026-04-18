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RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to field; Both teams unchanged

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm IST.

PN Vishnu
Updated18 Apr 2026, 03:04:26 PM IST
Chennai: Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Chennai: Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, April 11, 2026.(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, with the match starting at 3.30 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals are coming to this match on the back of two consecutive losses after having begun their campaign with two back-to-back wins.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard

The Axar Patel-led side are currently in sixth place with four points from as many matches, whereas the Rajat Patidar-led side are in second place with eight points from five matches.

RCB's only loss of the IPL 2026 campaign so far have come against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 10. Since that match, RCB have returned to winning ways, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

All eyes will be on RCB's Virat Kohli, who played as an impact player against LSG and scored 49 runs. Virat Kohli played as an impact player against LSG in order to manage an ankle injury that he had sustained during the match against Mumbai Indians. It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old will continue to play as an impact player in the match against Delhi Capitals.

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

As far as Delhi Capitals is concerned, their key player will be KL Rahul, who is returning to his home state as well as the home of his former franchise. The last time the Karnataka batter was in Bengaluru for an IPL match, he slammed an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls to help DC beat RCB by six wickets.

RCB vs DC probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Rasikh Salam, 12 Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 Axar Patel, 6 David Miller, 7 Tristan Stubbs, 8 Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar, 12 T Natarajan (IP)

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18 Apr 2026, 02:52:25 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live Score: All eyes on Virat Kohli

RCB's Virat Kohli played as an impact player in the team's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants because of an ankle injury that he suffered during the MI game. He scored 49 runs against LSG, and it remains to be seen if he will play as an impact player once again today.

After the match against LSG, Kohli had said that he wasn't 100 percent fit just yet. “I’m still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I’ve been under the weather for four or five days now. So yeah, just getting back up to my best," he said.

18 Apr 2026, 02:41:01 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live Score: What happened when these two teams last met?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru got the better of Delhi Capitals when the two teams last met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in IPL 2025. RCB won the toss and decided to field first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets to restrict DC to 162/8.

In reply, Krunal Pandya (73*) and Virat Kohli (51) scored fifties as RCB clinched a six-wicket win.

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18 Apr 2026, 02:31:01 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live Score: A look at probable playing XIs of both the teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Rasikh Salam, 12 Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 KL Rahul (wk), 3 Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, 4 Sameer Rizvi, 5 Axar Patel, 6 David Miller, 7 Tristan Stubbs, 8 Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar, 12 T Natarajan (IP)

18 Apr 2026, 02:24:05 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live Score: Where both teams are in the IPL 2026 standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently in second place with eight points from five games, whereas Delhi Capitals are in sixth place with four points from four matches. DC began their campaign with two wins, but have lost two on the trot since.

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18 Apr 2026, 02:24:52 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live Score: A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have played 33 matches in the IPL, with RCB winning 20 matches and DC winning 12. One game between the two has ended in a no-result.

18 Apr 2026, 02:12:35 PM IST

RCB vs DC Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) that will take place in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The toss is scheduled to take place at 3 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.

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