RCB vs GT head-to-head Record: Who has the edge before IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Two of the best sides in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) will once again take the field for one last time as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) look to defend their title against a confident Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Continuing their form from previous season, RCB expected finished on top of the league table after the group stage with nine wins from 14 games. Gujarat Titans, with same number of points and wins, finished second. The Shubman Gill-led side are seeking their second title after triumph in 2022.
If Gujarat Titans win, it will be Shubman's first as a captain. While RCB booked the final spot with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Gujarat Titans then had to beat Rajasthan Royals to advance into their third final in IPL history.
Having made their IPL debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have played a total of nine games against RCB in the competition so far across five seasons. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold a slender 5-4 edge over Gujarat Titans in IPL. In fact, three of the games came in IPL 2026 season, with RCB winning two of them.
However, RCB have faced Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium only twice in group stage games. The first time these two teams met in Ahmedabad, it was RCB who emerged victorious in 2024 by nine wickets. Will Jacks, playing for RCB then, had scored a hundred in the chase.
In 2026, Gujarat Titans took a revenge with a four-wicket victory with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan doing the star turn with three wickets.
|Season
|Opponent
|Result
|Margin
|2022
|Rajasthan Royals
|Won
|by 7 wickets
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won
|by 5 wickets
|2023
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lost
|by 3 wickets
|2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lost
|by 3 wickets
|2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Won
|by 55 runs
|2023
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost
|by 5 runs
|2023
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Won
|by 56 runs
|2023
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Won
|by 34 runs
|2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Won
|by 62 runs
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lost
|by 5 wickets
|2024
|Mumbai Indians
|Won
|by 6 runs
|2024
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Won
|by 7 wickets
|2024
|Punjab Kings
|Lost
|by 3 wickets
|2024
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost
|by 6 wickets
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lost
|by 9 wickets
|2024
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won
|by 35 runs
|2024
|Kolkata knight Riders
|Match Abandoned
|------
|2025
|Punjab Kings
|Lost
|by 11 runs
|2025
|Mumbai Indians
|won
|by 36 runs
|2025
|Rajasthan Royals
|Won
|by 58 runs
|2025
|Delhi Capitals
|Won
|by 7 wickets
|2025
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Won
|by 38 runs
|2025
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lost
|by 33 runs
|2025
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lost
|by 83 runs
|2026
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lost
|by 6 runs
|2026
|Kolkata knight Riders
|Won
|by 5 wickets
|2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Lost
|by 99 runs
|2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Won
|by 4 wickes
|2026
|Punjab Kings
|Won
|by 4 wickets
|2026
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Won
|by 82 runs
|2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won
|by 89 runs
RCB have so far played just eight IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning four and losing four. They first played an IPL game at this venue in 2015 before returning back six years later.
Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium is home to Gujarat Titans in IPL. In IPL, Gujarat Titans have won 18 games at home and lost 12. One game against KKR was abandoned in 2024.
|Opponents
|Result
|Year
|Rajasthan Royals
|Win by 9 wickets
|2015
|Delhi Capitals
|Win by 1 run
|2021
|Punjab Kings
|Lost by 34 runs
|2021
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lost by 7 wickets
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Win by 9 wickets
|2024
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lost by 4 wickets
|2024
|Punjab Kings
|Win by 6 runs
|2025
|Gujarat Titans
|Lost by 4 wickets
|2026
In IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans have won five out of seven games in Ahmedabad. Their only losses came against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in this season on home soil.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.