RCB vs GT head-to-head Record: Who has the edge before IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Two of the best sides in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) will once again take the field for one last time as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) look to defend their title against a confident Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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Continuing their form from previous season, RCB expected finished on top of the league table after the group stage with nine wins from 14 games. Gujarat Titans, with same number of points and wins, finished second. The Shubman Gill-led side are seeking their second title after triumph in 2022.

If Gujarat Titans win, it will be Shubman's first as a captain. While RCB booked the final spot with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Gujarat Titans then had to beat Rajasthan Royals to advance into their third final in IPL history.

RCB vs GT head-to-head in IPL Having made their IPL debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have played a total of nine games against RCB in the competition so far across five seasons. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, RCB hold a slender 5-4 edge over Gujarat Titans in IPL. In fact, three of the games came in IPL 2026 season, with RCB winning two of them.

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However, RCB have faced Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium only twice in group stage games. The first time these two teams met in Ahmedabad, it was RCB who emerged victorious in 2024 by nine wickets. Will Jacks, playing for RCB then, had scored a hundred in the chase.

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In 2026, Gujarat Titans took a revenge with a four-wicket victory with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan doing the star turn with three wickets.

Gujarat Titans' IPL records at Narendra Modi Stadium

Season Opponent Result Margin 2022 Rajasthan Royals Won by 7 wickets 2023 Chennai Super Kings Won by 5 wickets 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Lost by 3 wickets 2023 Rajasthan Royals Lost by 3 wickets 2023 Mumbai Indians Won by 55 runs 2023 Delhi Capitals Lost by 5 runs 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Won by 56 runs 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 34 runs 2023 Mumbai Indians Won by 62 runs 2023 Chennai Super Kings Lost by 5 wickets 2024 Mumbai Indians Won by 6 runs 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 7 wickets 2024 Punjab Kings Lost by 3 wickets 2024 Delhi Capitals Lost by 6 wickets 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lost by 9 wickets 2024 Chennai Super Kings Won by 35 runs 2024 Kolkata knight Riders Match Abandoned ------ 2025 Punjab Kings Lost by 11 runs 2025 Mumbai Indians won by 36 runs 2025 Rajasthan Royals Won by 58 runs 2025 Delhi Capitals Won by 7 wickets 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 38 runs 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Lost by 33 runs 2025 Chennai Super Kings Lost by 83 runs 2026 Rajasthan Royals Lost by 6 runs 2026 Kolkata knight Riders Won by 5 wickets 2026 Mumbai Indians Lost by 99 runs 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won by 4 wickes 2026 Punjab Kings Won by 4 wickets 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 82 runs 2026 Chennai Super Kings Won by 89 runs

RCB have so far played just eight IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning four and losing four. They first played an IPL game at this venue in 2015 before returning back six years later.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium is home to Gujarat Titans in IPL. In IPL, Gujarat Titans have won 18 games at home and lost 12. One game against KKR was abandoned in 2024.

RCB's IPL records at Narendra Modi Stadium

Opponents Result Year Rajasthan Royals Win by 9 wickets 2015 Delhi Capitals Win by 1 run 2021 Punjab Kings Lost by 34 runs 2021 Rajasthan Royals Lost by 7 wickets 2022 Gujarat Titans Win by 9 wickets 2024 Rajasthan Royals Lost by 4 wickets 2024 Punjab Kings Win by 6 runs 2025 Gujarat Titans Lost by 4 wickets 2026

In IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans have won five out of seven games in Ahmedabad. Their only losses came against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in this season on home soil.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in