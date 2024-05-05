RCB vs GT IPL 2024: Virat Kohli reminds umpire to call a wide ball, netizens suggest alternate career options
During RCB's match against Gujarat Titans, a hilarious incident occurred with Virat Kohli coming to the umpire's rescue. Kohli's wide ball gesture after a failed DRS attempt became popular on social media.
RCB continued their winning streak on Saturday by beating Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, a hilarious incident took place during the match when former RCB captain Virat Kohli came to the umpire's rescue and asked him to signal a wide ball after his team's failed DRS attempt. Virat Kohli's wide ball gesture soon went viral on social media, with users suggesting alternative career options for the batsman when he eventually retires from cricket.