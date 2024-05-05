RCB continued their winning streak on Saturday by beating Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, a hilarious incident took place during the match when former RCB captain Virat Kohli came to the umpire's rescue and asked him to signal a wide ball after his team's failed DRS attempt. Virat Kohli's wide ball gesture soon went viral on social media, with users suggesting alternative career options for the batsman when he eventually retires from cricket.

Also Read | Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs MI match

Notably, the incident occurred in the 7th over of the match when RCB pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled a delivery on the leg side that David Miller tried to play but ultimately failed to make contact as the ball went straight to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Seeing the ball close to the bat, the RCB players collectively appealed for a caught-behind dismissal, but the on-field umpire refused.

Not satisfied with the umpire's decision, skipper Faf Du Plessis asked wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik if he thought there was an edge, but Karthik said he didn't hear anything. Eventually, however, Du Plessis felt there was enough merit in the call to warrant a second look by the third umpire and asked for a review.

However, the third umpire checked the replay and found that no bat was involved before the ball entered Dinesh Karthik's glove and suggested that the umpire stand by his on-field decision of not out. The on-field umpire then reiterated his not out decision but apparently forgot to call the delivery a wide ball. Aware of the error, Virat Kohli came to the umpire's aid and gestured for him to call the ball a wide delivery as well, a decision that would cost his team a run.

Netizen react to Virat Kohli's wide ball gesture:

One user on X (formerly Twitter) while commenting on the incident wrote, “Virat Kohli telling the umpire to give it a wide for the opposition team. What a man he is 😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

Another user wrote, "Virat Kohli telling the umpire to give it a wide for the opposition team. What a man he is 😂😂❤️❤️❤️ He also told the umpire to give it a no-ball against Mohammad Nawaz in T20 World Cup 2022 🇵🇰🇮🇳💔"

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!