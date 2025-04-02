RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj cleans up Phil Salt a ball after being smashed into Chinnaswamy roof; watch video

Gujarat Titans speedster Mohammed Siraj returned to haunt his former Indian Premier League (RCB) side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Siraj, who was released by RCB last year, took two wickets in the powerplay, the highlight being his ball to shatter Phil Salt's stumps, immediately after getting smashed for a 105 metre six. The ball hit the stadium roof and the break in play helped Siraj to give a befitting reply.

Watch Mohammed Siraj cleans up Phil Salt

Siraj, the third highest wicket-taker for RCB was let go by the Bengaluru based team ahead of the auction. Gujarat Titans paid ₹12.25 crore to avail Siraj's services.

Siraj bowled an eventful powerplay at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the venue he knows so well. Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, dropped an absolute sitter and gave a big life to his compatriot Phil Salt. The cameras panned to Buttler, when Salt smoked the 143.6 kmph ball off Siraj.

The pacer however had the last laugh. Siraj also got the better of Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal. RCB lost four wickets before reaching 50 runs, including the big wicket of Virat Kohli. Arshad Khan dismissed Kohli for just seven runs.

Siraj's achievements with RCB Third most wickets in IPL - 83

most wickets in powerplay - 33

2nd most wickets in Bengaluru - 26

RCB v GT, playing XIs RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

GT: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma