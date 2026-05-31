RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Score: Gujarat Titans seek first title under Shubman Gill vs red-hot Royal Challengers

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Score: After 73 matches of thrilling entertainment, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to its final day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Gujarat Titans for their respective second titles. While RCB are the defending champions, Gujarat Titans are aiming to lift their second crown after 2022.
Both RCB and Gujarat Titans have been two of the most consistent teams in IPL 2026 with a top two finish after the group stage. In fact, players from RCB and Gujarat Titans also dominate the Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists. If Gujarat Titans win tonight, it will be Shubman Gill's maiden IPL title as a captain. He was a part of the 2022 title-winning side under Hardik Pandya.
Star Sports is the official broadcasters of IPL 2026. The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in English, Hindi and other regional languages from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will be on JioStar app and website.
In nine matches overall, RCB hold 5-4 head-to-head record over Gujarat Titans in IPL history. Out of the nine games, three games were played in IPL 2026. While RCB and Gujarat Titans won a match each in the group stages, the Rajat Patidar-led side prevailed in Qualifier 1 to book a final spot.
RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar,
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
At RCB, the defending champions are likely to go with Venkatesh Iyer at the top with captain Rajat Patidar not in a mood to tinker with the winning combination. RCB do not have any injury issues. The English opener who scored 202 run in first seven games, had to fly back for a treatment on his finger. When he returned back after a month, his spot was firstly taken by Jacob Bethell and now Iyer.
Although there are no injury concerns at Gujarat Titans camp, Mohammed Siraj did limp while bowling in a middle of an over in Qualifier 2. He completed the over and left the field before coming back to complete his quota. With just a day of rest in between, hope everything is fine with Siraj.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore
RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar
Star Sports is the official broadcasters of IPL 2026. The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in English, Hindi and other regional languages from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will be on JioStar app and website.
In nine matches overall, RCB hold 5-4 head-to-head record over Gujarat Titans in IPL history. Out of the nine games, three games were played in IPL 2026. While RCB and Gujarat Titans won a match each in the group stages, the Rajat Patidar-led side prevailed in Qualifier 1 to book a final spot.
RCB and Gujarat Titans have been two of the consistent sides in IPL 2026. With nine wins each. RCB and Gujarat Titans finished one-two after the group stage. In Qualifier 1, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans to make it to the final. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to enter the final. Whoever wins today, it will be there second title.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of RCB vs GT in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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