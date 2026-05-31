RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Score: Gujarat Titans seek first title under Shubman Gill vs red-hot Royal Challengers

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Score: After 73 matches of thrilling entertainment, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to its final day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Gujarat Titans for their respective second titles. While RCB are the defending champions, Gujarat Titans are aiming to lift their second crown after 2022.

Both RCB and Gujarat Titans have been two of the most consistent teams in IPL 2026 with a top two finish after the group stage. In fact, players from RCB and Gujarat Titans also dominate the Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists. If Gujarat Titans win tonight, it will be Shubman Gill's maiden IPL title as a captain. He was a part of the 2022 title-winning side under Hardik Pandya.

Where and when to watch RCB vs GT?

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of IPL 2026. The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in English, Hindi and other regional languages from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will be on JioStar app and website.

RCB vs GT head-to-head in IPL

In nine matches overall, RCB hold 5-4 head-to-head record over Gujarat Titans in IPL history. Out of the nine games, three games were played in IPL 2026. While RCB and Gujarat Titans won a match each in the group stages, the Rajat Patidar-led side prevailed in Qualifier 1 to book a final spot.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final probable XIs

RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar,

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap