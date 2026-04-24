RCB vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE score: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Gujarat Titans in high-octane clash

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Gujarat Titans to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for what promises to be a thrilling 34th Indian Premier League encounter. RCB, sitting comfortably in third place with eight points from six games and a healthy net run rate, are eyeing a strong finish to their home campaign, while GT, placed seventh with six points, desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Expect fireworks in the Powerplay, tactical battles in the middle overs, and a high-scoring evening under the Bengaluru lights.
RCB will look to post or chase big totals aggressively, while GT aim to exploit any early momentum with their varied bowling attack.
Full squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed a solid start to their IPL 2026 campaign, winning four of their first six matches. They opened the season with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, followed by a dominant 43-run win against Chennai Super Kings on April 5. After suffering a six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on April 10, RCB bounced back strongly with an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians on April 12 and a five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants on April 15. Their most recent outing ended in a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on April 18.
RCB vs GT match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Toss for the RCB vs GT clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of RCB vs GT clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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