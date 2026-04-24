RCB vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE score: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Gujarat Titans in high-octane clash

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Gujarat Titans to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for what promises to be a thrilling 34th Indian Premier League encounter. RCB, sitting comfortably in third place with eight points from six games and a healthy net run rate, are eyeing a strong finish to their home campaign, while GT, placed seventh with six points, desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Expect fireworks in the Powerplay, tactical battles in the middle overs, and a high-scoring evening under the Bengaluru lights.

RCB will look to post or chase big totals aggressively, while GT aim to exploit any early momentum with their varied bowling attack.

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen