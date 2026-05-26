RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Can Virat Kohli change his playoffs script in Dharamsala?

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: With the group stage done and dusted, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 in Dharamsala on Tuesday. The game is crucial for both teams as the winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the final.
The losing team will get another shot at the final. Both RCB and Gujarat Titans have shared the spoils in two games they played in the group stage. With no Jacob Bethell, it will be interesting to see if they bring in Phil Salt at the top or go with Venkatesh Iyer alongside Virat Kohli.
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Scorecard
Both RCB and Gujarat Titans are at even stevens when it comes to head-to-head record in IPL winning four games each.
RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
One of the most interesting factors of IPL playoffs is that the winner of Qualifier 1 went to win the tournament 12 times, including in all past eight seasons. It must be noted that the playoffs starts in IPL from 2011. For the first three seasons - 2008, 2009, 2010 - the traditional semifinal format was applied.
One of the major areas of concern for RCB is Virat Kohli's form in the playoffs of IPL. Undoubtedly, Kohli has been one of the legends of IPL with 9000-plus runs, but when it comes to his Playoffs record, the RCB batter cuts a sorry figure. In 16 IPL playoffs games, Kohli managed to score just 357 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 121.42. In fact, Kohli also has a duck to his name in the playoffs. Can the former RCB captain shut his critics this time?
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan
RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal.
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav.
Both RCB and Gujarat Titans are at even stevens when it comes to head-to-head record in IPL winning four games each. Both the teams faced each other twice in this year with RCB and Gujarat Titans winning one game each. This will be their third encounter in IPL 2026. The winner today will directly in the final. The losing team could will have an opportunity to reach the final, provided they win in Qualifier 2. The winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play in Qualifier 2.
With the 70 matches in the group stage done and dusted, its time for the final four games in the 2026 edition of IPL. RCB finished on top of the table with 18 points, followed by Gujarat Titans. RCB could have lost their top spot had they not won against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their 14th game. Gujarat Titans had earlier sealed their top two spot.
Hello and welcome to Qualifier 1 between RCB and Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala.