RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Can Virat Kohli change his playoffs script in Dharamsala?

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: With the group stage done and dusted, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 in Dharamsala on Tuesday. The game is crucial for both teams as the winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the final.

The losing team will get another shot at the final. Both RCB and Gujarat Titans have shared the spoils in two games they played in the group stage. With no Jacob Bethell, it will be interesting to see if they bring in Phil Salt at the top or go with Venkatesh Iyer alongside Virat Kohli.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Scorecard

RCB vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Both RCB and Gujarat Titans are at even stevens when it comes to head-to-head record in IPL winning four games each.

RCB vs GT predicted playing XIs

RCB: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar Impact Player: Suyash Sharma



Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan

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