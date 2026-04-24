RCB vs GT preview: Can Gujarat hold dominance against Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy? Check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Friday, 24 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 34 of IPL 2026. RCB and GT, both having 1 trophy each in their locker room, are fighting different battles.

RCB have won 4 out of the 6 matches played so far. The defending champions' winning momentum was broken in the last match. The Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets in the penultimate ball of their chase. With a Net Run Rate of +1.171, Rajat Patidar’s boys are at Number 3.

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The Titans, on the other hand, have won 3 and lost 3. With an NRR of -0.821, they rank 7th. Among the 3 teams that have 6 points, Shubman Gill’s team has the lowest NRR. They need a win, and they need a big win.

Match Logistics The game is at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, on Friday, 24 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have met 6 times in IPL history. Each side has won exactly 3 of those encounters.

RCB's highest score against GT is 206. GT's highest against RCB is 200. RCB's lowest in this fixture is 169. GT's lowest is 147.

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Virat Kohli dominates the batting records for this rivalry. He has scored 351 runs in 6 matches against GT. That is more than double GT's leading scorer, Shubman Gill, who has 168 runs. Kohli also holds the record for the most sixes in this fixture, with 11. He has scored 50 or more on 4 separate occasions against GT.

Shubman Gill, however, holds the highest individual innings in this rivalry. He scored an unbeaten 104 at Bengaluru in 2023. That knock came in a GT win by 6 wickets.

RCB vs GT: Head-to-Head Record

Mohammed Siraj leads all bowlers with 8 wickets in this fixture. But, that was for RCB, he’ll play against RCB tonight. Joshua Little is the leading wicket-taker for GT alone, with 4 wickets. Little also holds the best bowling figures in a single match, 4/45.

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The most recent meeting was in 2025. GT won by 8 wickets, chasing down just 147 at Chinnaswamy. Before that, 2024 belonged entirely to RCB.

They swept both encounters that season. The first was a 9-wicket win in Ahmedabad, where Will Jacks scored a century. The second was a 4-wicket victory. RCB had not lost to GT across an entire calendar year.

Before that, 2023 went GT's way. They won by 6 wickets. Andin 2022, the sides split their 2 encounters, each winning once.

GT have won 2 of 3 matches played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB won the only match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 2024. At neutral venues in Mumbai, both Wankhede and Brabourne, the sides won one game each in 2022.

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̌Predicted Playing XI Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma (Impact Player)

Key Players to Watch Virat Kohli is in strong form this season. He has scored 247 runs in 6 matches at an average of 49.40. His strike rate of 157.32 is well above his career average of 133.43. He has hit 2 fifties and needs just 1 six to reach 300 in IPL history.

Phil Salt has contributed 202 runs in 6 matches this season. He is striking at 168.33, giving RCB explosive starts at the top.

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Rajat Patidar is the standout performer of IPL 2026. The RCB captain has scored 230 runs at a strike rate of 212.96. He is averaging 46 with the bat this season.

Krunal Pandya has taken 8 wickets in 6 matches. His average of 22.50 this season is well below his career mark. He’s shocking batters with bouncers this season.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar leads RCB's bowling attack with 10 wickets in 6 games. His average this season is an impressive 20.00.

Shubman Gill is GT's most dangerous batter in this fixture. He has scored 265 runs in just 5 matches this season. His average of 53.00 and strike rate of 151.43 are both well above his career numbers. He already has 3 fifties in IPL 2026. He is one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap.

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Prasidh Krishna is the standout bowler of IPL 2026 so far. He has taken 12 wickets in 6 matches at an average of just 19.83. His strike rate of 12.00 this season is significantly better than his career mark of 19.10. He is one of the top contenders for the Purple Cap this year.

Rashid Khan brings consistent control in the middle overs. He has taken 6 wickets in 6 matches at an economy of 7.71.

Mohammed Siraj has picked up 6 wickets in 6 games this season. His economy of 8.27 is an improvement on his career rate of 8.71.

Pitch and Conditions The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batter's paradise in IPL 2026. The pitch is flat and hard with consistent bounce. Batters can play their shots freely from the very first ball.

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Fast bowlers may find brief swing in the first 2-3 overs. That assistance disappears quickly. Spinners struggle here due to short square boundaries of around 55-58 metres. Dew in the second innings makes bowling even harder under lights.

Chinnaswamy hosted its first match on 18 April 2008. The last T20 played here was on 18 April 2026. Across 104 IPL matches, it has produced some of the most thrilling cricket the format has ever seen.

The numbers favour teams batting second at Chinnaswamy. Chasing sides have won 56 of 104 matches, a success rate of 53.85%. Teams batting first have won 44 times, or 42.31%.

Winning the toss also carries a meaningful advantage. Toss winners have won 56 matches, the same 53.85% rate.

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The average first innings score at this ground is 167.26. The average runs per over across all matches is 8.87. The average runs per wicket stands at 28.00.

These numbers confirm Chinnaswamy as one of the highest-scoring venues in the IPL. Any total under 170 is likely to feel exposed here.

The highest team total at this ground is held by Sunrisers Hyderabad. They posted 287/3 against RCB on 15 April 2024.

The lowest team total here is just 82, posted by RCB themselves against KKR. It was the very first match at the ground in April 2008.

The highest successful run chase at Chinnaswamy is 186/3, achieved by the Deccan Chargers against RCB in April 2010. That record has stood for over 15 years. That suggests big totals do tend to hold despite the ground's reputation for run-scoring.

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The highest individual innings at this ground is Chris Gayle's extraordinary 175 not out for RCB against Pune Warriors in April 2013. The best bowling figures here belong to S Badree of RCB, who took 4/9 against the Mumbai Indians in April 2017.

Chinnaswamy rarely produces a dull match. The short boundaries, flat surface, and fast outfield ensure that. Tonight should be no different.