RCB vs KKR Chinnaswamy weather report: Will Bengaluru rain play spoilsport on IPL 2025 restart? Check forecast on May 17

Bengaluru rain could play a impact at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday (May 17) as the 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) gets ready to resume with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rain has impacted several teams in IPL 2025 with two washouts - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals. Two more games were also hit by rain but managed to get a result after delay.

With 16 points in the kitty and three more games left in the league stage, RCB are just one win away from a spot in the playoffs. Things are different for KKR as they need to win both their remaining two games and hope for others to falter for a place in the last four.

In such a scenario, a washout could jeopardise both KKR and RCB's chances in their race for IPL 2025 playoffs.

Bengaluru rain & weather forecast on May 17 According to Accuweather.com, it is going to be overcast on May 17 in Bengaluru with a heavy thunderstorm predicted in the evening. While the temperature is going to be around 31 degrees on the day, it will be going down to as low as 22 degrees in the evening.

There is a probability of 84% of precipitation during the day and 56% in the evening. The probability of thunderstorms is 50% during the day and 34% in the evening. The website also predicts an hour long rain in the evening. Meanwhile, RCB couldn't train on Thursday due to rain.