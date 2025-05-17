RCB vs KKR clash delayed due to rain: Here is a list of IPL matches washed out at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders has been delayed due to rain in Bengaluru.

In the history of the Indian Premier League, an extremely small number of matches were affected by rain, and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru witnessed majority of those NO Result and fully abandoned matches. Here is a list of abandoned and no result matches in Bengaluru.

April 19, 2011: Opponent - Rajasthan Royals The match was abandoned without a toss. The one point RCB received from the washout helped them to finish with 19 points and top the points table. RCB would have finished 2nd in the table, behind Chennai Super Kings, had they lost the match to RR.

April 25, 2012: Opponent - Chennai Super Kings Once again, the match got abandoned without a toss. The one point RCB lost from the washout resulted in them getting knocked out of the playoffs race. Incidentally, CSK were the beneficiaries of the washout. Both CSK and RCB finished on 17 points, and CSK pipped RCB to the 4th place with a better Net Run Rate.

April 29, 2015: Opponent - Rajasthan Royals RCB and RR were involved in a washed-out game for the second time in five years. RCB scored 200/7 in their 20 overs. RR's innings didn't start due to the arrival of rain. The two teams were awarded one point each. RCB finished third in the points table and RR finished fourth in the table. The two teams were separately involved in one more rain-affected match.

May 17, 2015: Opponent - Delhi Daredevils RCB's final league match and the penultimate match of the league stage produced no result. Delhi Daredevils scored 187 in their 20 overs. Rain interfered after 7 balls of the second innings. RCB wouldn't have made it to the playoffs had they lost to DC and SRH defeated MI in the 56th and final league game.

April 25, 2017: Opponent - Sunrisers Hyderabad The match got abandoned without a toss. RCB managed to win only one of their 7 home matches in the season. The runner-up of the 2016 season finished 8th in the following season, accumulating just 7 points.

April 30, 2019: Opponent - Rajasthan Royals Three out of the six abandoned matches in Bengaluru involve Rajasthan Royals as the opponents. This match was full of drama. RCB scored 62/7 in a five-over-per-side match. RR leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took a hat-trick in the only over he bowled, dismissing Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Marcus Stoinis. RR reached 41/1 after 3.2 overs. Rain arrived once again, and the match was called off for the time being. Neither team would have reached the playoffs had they won the match. RR and RCB finished 7th and 8th, respectively.