RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir deserves an Oscar for hugging Virat Kohli, says Sunil Gavaskar
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli's unexpected hug at IPL 2024 surprised fans. Sunil Gavaskar jokingly called it an 'Oscar' moment.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Some thought it would be Virat Kohli’s powerful 83* off 59 while some expected young Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30) or veteran Sunil Narine (47 off 22) to steal the show. But, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match found unlikely heroes.