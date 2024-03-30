Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir deserves an Oscar for hugging Virat Kohli, says Sunil Gavaskar

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir deserves an Oscar for hugging Virat Kohli, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli's unexpected hug at IPL 2024 surprised fans. Sunil Gavaskar jokingly called it an 'Oscar' moment.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli hugs Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir after KKR won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Some thought it would be Virat Kohli’s powerful 83* off 59 while some expected young Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30) or veteran Sunil Narine (47 off 22) to steal the show. But, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match found unlikely heroes.

Gautam Gambhir came and hugged Kohli, and Virat hugged him back. They smiled and apparently spoke gently to each other, something that fans have not seen for many years now. They are known for their fierce rivalries in the IPL.

Just a few hours before the match, Star Sports shared a video clip of Gambhir, the former KKR captain who now mentors the team, saying how badly he had always wanted to beat RCB.

“RCB hadn’t won anything. Still, they thought they won everything," Gambhir was heard saying in the video while emphasising how he had always wanted to beat RCB’s “attitude".

That set the tone for the match. Bengaluru and Kolkata have been known for their ferocious encounters. Moreover, Kohli and Gambhir are known for their rivalry. In IPL 2023, when Gambhir mentored Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he got into a fight with Kohli after the match. Things turned out quite ugly.

However, what happened between Gambhir and Kohli surprised many while disappointing those who expected another fight between the two. Many users on social media, while sharing the photo or the video of the incident, claimed that Gambhir had apologised to Kohli.

What Sunil Gavaskar said

After the incident, Ravi Shastri was discussing the Fair Play table this year. As KKR stood right at the bottom, the JioCinema commentator pointed out how Shah Rukh Khan’s team could climb up, especially after the hug between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Sunil Gavaskar, known for his cheeky comments, said, “Not only a Fair Play award but also an Oscar", apparently indicating that it was a “performance" by the KKR mentor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
