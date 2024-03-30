Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's epic hug, ‘the senior guy came forward…’

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's epic hug, ‘the senior guy came forward…’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: During IPL 2024 match, Kohli and Gambhir hugged and exchanged smiles and handshakes, showcasing a surprising moment of affection.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: The viral moment when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had a pleasant exchange during strategic timeout

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: A heatfelt moment was witnessed between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 29 March.

During the strategic time-out in the first inning, Gautam Gambhir came and hugged Kohli, while Virat also hugged him back. Both the players smiled and exchanged handshakes, they also seen conversing with each other, a view that fans did not expect.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni's records in RCB vs KKR match

Commenting on this exchange of pleasantries, Irfan Pathan told Star Sports, "Gautam Gambhir, the senior guy, actually came forward. Sometimes you cross the line but as soon as that thing has gone past, when you meet in the future, when you meet now, you meet nicely. This is what we saw," as quoted by Times of India.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Check the best moments of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The pleasantries came as a surprise to the fans as just before the match, Star Sports had shared a video of Gambhir who said that RCB have massively underachieved in the past seasons despite having players like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villers.

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘No one better than MS Dhoni in India’, Steve Smith calls him ‘tremendous person’

“One team I want to beat everytime, probably even in my dreams was RCB." When asked why so, he replied, “The seond most high profile, flamboyant team with the owner the squad. The players have not won anything still thought they won everything and that kind of attitude can't take that," Gambhir told Star Sports

Also Read: LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more

