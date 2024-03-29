On one side there will be Virat Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). And on the opposite dugout, it will be Gautam Gambhir mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The teams will clash at the Indian Premier League match on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A potential face-off between the two celebrated Indian cricketers is bound to captivate Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With KKR and RCB locking horns, the much-touted Gambhir-Kohli ‘tussle’ will ensure there is never a dull moment.

As Gambhir dons the purple and gold once again, challenging Kohli at his home turf, a visual treat is on the cards for spectators.

Former India cricketer Varun Aaron spoke on how charged up Virat Kohli would be for the match against KKR. “I'm looking forward to the match up outside the boundary line. Gautam Gambhir is going to be at the boundary line right beside the RCB dugout. Don't know what's going to happen there. I think, you know how Virat is--he likes to have some fire all the time. And if he just looks at the KKR dugout, he's just going to be fired up," Star Sports quoted Aaron as saying.

Kohli-Gambhir face-off

Remember the 2013 IPL season when Gambhir and Kohli virtually had a face-off on the field? The tension was defused by the timely intervention of Rajat Bhatia, a former KKR player. The trouble started after Kohli was dismissed, and Gambhir reportedly made some remarks irking the then RCB captain.

A similar situation took place three years later in the 2016 edition of the IPL, when Gambhir and Kohli had another heated exchange after the former Indian left-handed opener threw the ball towards Kohli.

Now, fans can't be faulted if they expect some ‘heated exchanges’ during the KKR vs RCB encounter tonight.

