Virat Kohli 'to be fired up' if he 'looks at the KKR dugout', says ex-Indian pacer
A potential face-off between the two Indian cricketing icons – Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir – is bound to stoke temperatures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders.
On one side there will be Virat Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). And on the opposite dugout, it will be Gautam Gambhir mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The teams will clash at the Indian Premier League match on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.