RCB vs KKR brings back Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir faceoff: A look at their biggest IPL fights
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are going against each other today and more than the match, the fans are looking forward to Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir's faceoff
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Fireworks are already on in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Whether it Andre Russell's explosive finish for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or Virat Kohli's match-saving innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB and KKR are going against each other today and more than the match, the fans are looking forward to Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir's faceoff.