RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to face Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 29 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both teams have won their previous fixtures and would like to continue their winning streak.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on 23 March by 4 runs at their home ground Eden Gardens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While RCB defeated Punjab Kings on 25 March by 4 wickets at their homeground in Bengaluru

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Head to Head RCB and KKR have faced each other in 32 matches in the IPL tournaments, where Kolkata registered victory in 18 matches, while RCB won in 14 matches. Bengaluru’s highest total against KKR so far is 213, and KKR’s highest score against Bengaluru is 222. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Pitch report Bengaluru is known for offering flat pitches that mostly favour batters. Bengaluru pitches do not generally help slower bowlers. With both teams have hard hitters, it is most likely to see a high chasing score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Weather Report The Bengaluru's temperature will be around 32 degrees when the match begins, but will will slightly cool down to 26 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain, and the humidity won’t go beyond 41%.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Venue, Time, and Date The RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 will be played at M Chinnashwami Stadium in Bengaluru on 29 March at 7:30 pm (IST). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Broadcast Details The RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details The RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Players to watch out for RCB: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Siraj {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR: Phil Salt, Mitchell Starc, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

