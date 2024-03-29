RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Narine, Venkatesh lead Knights defeat Challengers by 7 wickets RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Royal Challengers by 7 wickets. With this, KKR become first team in IPL 2024 to win an away game and also broke its record of losing against RCB in Bengaluru. Previously KKR lost 9 matches against RCB. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer 50 Shreyas Iyer* 39 Rinku Singh* 5 Mohammed Siraj 0/46(3) Yash Dayal 1/46(4) Alzarri Joseph 0/34(2) Mayank Dagar 1/23(2.5) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/23(4) Cameron Green 0/7(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Venkatesh OUT, Rinku IN; KKR at 176/3 in 16 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Yash Dayal takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Wicket!! Venkatesh Iyer OUT as Kohli picks up the catch. Kohli has equaled Suresh Raina's record of 109 catches as fielder in the IPL. Shreyas slams the 5th delivery for a boundary. KKR have scored 176/3 in 16 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer 50 Shreyas Iyer* 46 Rinku Singh* 2 Mohammed Siraj 0/46(3) Yash Dayal 1/46(4) Alzarri Joseph 0/34(2) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/23(4) Cameron Green 0/7(1) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Iyers duo stabilize Knights; KKR at 167/2 in 15 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Mohammed Siraj takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Venkatesh welcomes Siraj with a HUGE SIX. Half century for Venkatesh. Meanwhile, Shreyas ends the over with a SIX. KKR have scored 167/2 in 15 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 50 Shreyas Iyer* 26 Mohammed Siraj 0/46(3) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/34(2) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/23(4) Cameron Green 0/7(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Iyers duo stabilize Knights; KKR at 150/2 in 14 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Vijaykumar Vyshak takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR have scored 150/2 in 14 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 42 Shreyas Iyer* 19 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/34(2) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/23(4) Cameron Green 0/7(1) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Iyers duo stabilize Knights; KKR at 144/2 in 13 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Cameron Green takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Venkatesh Iyer hits a boundary on the 3rd delivery. KKR have scored 144/2 in 13 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 39 Shreyas Iyer* 16 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/34(2) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/17(3) Cameron Green 0/7(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Iyers duo stabilize Knights; KKR at 137/2 in 12 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Vijaykumar Vyshak takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR have scored 137/2 in 12 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 34 Shreyas Iyer* 14 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/34(2) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/17(3) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Iyers duo stabilize Knights; KKR at 132/2 in 11 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Alzarri Joseph takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Venkatesh Iyer sends the 2nd delivery for a SIX, followed by a boundary and then again smashes the 5th delivery for a WHOPPING SIX, ending tyhe over with a boundary. KKR have scored 132/2 in 11 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 32 Shreyas Iyer* 11 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/34(2) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/12(2)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Challengers get Salt OUT; KKR at 112/2 in 10 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Vijaykumar Vyshak takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shreyas Iyer sends the 4th delivery for a SIX. KKR have scored 112/2 in 10 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 12 Shreyas Iyer* 11 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/12(2) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Challengers get Salt OUT; KKR at 104/2 in 9 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Mayank Dagar takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Venkatesh sends the 4th delivery for a SIX. KKR have scored 104/2 in 9 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 12 Shreyas Iyer* 3 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1) Mayank Dagar 1/13(2) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/4(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Challengers get Salt OUT; KKR at 93/2 in 8 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine opened for Kolkata Knight Riders. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are on crease. While Vijaykumar Vyshak takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Wicket!! Salt OUT on the 5th delivery. KKR have scored 93/2 in 8 overs. Phil Salt 30 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 5 Shreyas Iyer* 1 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1) Mayank Dagar 1/4(1) Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/4(1) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Challengers taste first blood, Narine OUT; KKR at 89/1 in 7 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Mayank Dagar takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Wicket!! Narine OUT on the third delivery. Misses to get a landmark fifty in his 500th T20. KKR have scored 89/1 in 7 overs. Phil Salt* 28 Sunil Narine 47 Venkatesh Iyer* 3 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1) Mayank Dagar 1/4(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt, Narine dominate Challengers; KKR at 85/0 in 6 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Yash Dayal takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Narine sends the 2nd delivery for a boundary, followed by two consecutive WHOPPING SIXes. This is IPL 2024's best powerplay score. KKR have scored 85/0 in 6 overs. Phil Salt* 28 Sunil Narine* 47 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/37(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt, Narine on crease; KKR at 64/0 in 5 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Mohammed Siraj takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Narine punishes the 5th delivery and it goes for a SIX. KKR have scored 64/0 in 5 overs. Phil Salt* 27 Sunil Narine* 31 Mohammed Siraj 0/29(2) Yash Dayal 0/20(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt, Narine on crease; KKR at 53/0 in 4 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Yash Dayal takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Salt punishes the third delivery and it goes for a boundary between backward point and short third. KKR have scored 53/0 in 4 overs. Phil Salt* 25 Sunil Narine* 22 Mohammed Siraj 0/18(1) Yash Dayal 0/20(2) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt, Narine on crease; KKR at 46/0 in 3 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Alzarri Joseph takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Narine slams two SIXes on the 4th and 5th deliveries. KKR have scored 46/0 in 3 overs. Phil Salt* 18 Sunil Narine* 22 Mohammed Siraj 0/18(1) Yash Dayal 0/12(1) Alzarri Joseph 0/14(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt, Narine on crease; KKR at 32/0 in 2 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Yash Dayal takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Narine slams a boundary in the 4th delivery. KKR have scored 32/0 in 2 overs. Phil Salt* 18 Sunil Narine* 8 Mohammed Siraj 0/18(1) Yash Dayal 0/13(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Salt, Narine on crease; KKR at 18/0 in 1 over RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chasing a target of 183 runs, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are on crease for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Mohammed Siraj takes over the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Salt open his account with a Whopping SIX on the second delivery, followed by a boundary and then finishes the over with another SIX. KKR have scored 18/0 in first over. Phil Salt* 17 Sunil Narine* 1 Mohammed Siraj 0/18(1)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru score 182/6 in 20 overs RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: What an innings by RCB star Virat Kohli's whose unbeaten 83 accelerated Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 182/6 after 20 overs. Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik also contributed well with their explosive innings while Andre Russell and Harshit Rana were the bowling positives for KKR.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!!! Anuj Rawat OUT RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Harshit Rana continues to spread his influence as he clinched his second wicket of the day and Anuj Rawat is walking back to the pavilion. Virat Kohli is longing for support from the other end as finisher Dinesh Karthik walks to the crease.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!!! Rajat Patidar OUT RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: The form seems to be still upset from Rajat Patidar as Andre Russell dimissed him on another single digit score as the batter walks back to pavilion after making just 3 runs. Anuj Rawat is the new batter on the crease and he has shown his explosive potential.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Orange crown is back to the ‘KING’ RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: ‘King’ Virat Kohli will wear the Orange Cap again as he has surpassed Heinrich Klaasen and now has more than 160 runs in the IPL 2024. The loss of Glenn Maxwell's wicket is surely a setback for RCB's finish, but Virat Kohli seems to standing strong on the crease. RCB score 141/3 in 16 overs Virat Kohli 67 Rajat Patidar 2

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!!! Maxwell finally OUT RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Finally, after dropping his catch twice, KKR has taken Glenn Maxwell's catch as Rinku Singh against comes for Kolkata's rescue. Virat Kohli continues to slam some wonderful boundaries as Rajat Patidar joins him on the crease.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR committing blunders RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Amid an intense punishment from Virat Kohli, the fielders of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are committing back-to-back blunders as they drop Glenn Maxwell not once, but twice on Bengaluru's home pitch.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Virat Kohli slams 50 RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: India's star batter Virat Kohli is slamming some of the bext SIXES in Bengaluru as he completes his 93rd T20 half- century. Glenn Maxwell is also finding his rhythm back as he opened his arms and smashed some FOURS against KKR bowlers. RCB score 104/2 in 12 overs Virat Kohli 50 Glenn Maxwell 11

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!!! Green OUT RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Good captaincy from KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who changed the bowling lineup and introduced all-rounder Andre Russell. Cameron Green slammed a BIG six on the fifth ball of Andre Rusell, but the KKR allrounder striked back on the next ball and bowled him out.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR in desperate need for wickets RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Stepping up his batting order is surely working for Cameron Green as he brutally punishes KKR bowlers, who look desperate for wickets at current stage. The partnership between Virat Kohli and Cameron Green is 70 plus run strong now and RCB is looking for a BIG Score. RCB score 76/1 in 8.5 overs Virat Kohli 40 Cameron Green 27

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: SIXES are raining in Bengaluru RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: The crowd in Bengaluru is surely witnessing some fireworks as Virat Kohli and Cameron Green go BIG against KKR bowlers. The RCB batters are slamming back-to-back SIXES and took complete advantage of the first powerplay. RCB score 61/1 in 6 overs Virat Kohli 28 Cameron Green 26

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Virat Kohli goes BIG RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Virat Kohli is looking explosive today as slammed some massive boundaries against Mitchell Starc, who is again turning out to be expensive for KKR. Harshit Rana is still maintaining some dominance over RCB batters and also creating pressure on them to try big shots. RCB score 43/1 in 4 overs Virat Kohli 26 Cameron Green 8

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!!! Faf du Plessis OUT RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Faf du Plessis slammed a out of the box shot against Harshit Rana and the bowl went straight in the crowds. The RCB skipper attempted another big shot in the next over, but the ball went straight in the hands of pacer Mitchell Starc. Big wicket for KKR and Cameron Green is the new batter on the crease.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Here we go!! RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Virat Kohli is on the crease with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and pacer Mitchell Starc is leading Kolkata's bowling attack. The Australian pacer will look to clinch some early wickets while Virat Kohli will expectedly reclaim the Orange cap today.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Steve Smith on Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: "I'm aware Virat would know how Starc's trying to attack him as well - whether he tries to potentially come down the track [to] just take the swing out of play [we'll see]. It's going to be interesting to see how he counters it," veteran Australia batter Steve Smith said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR playing 11 RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB playing 11 RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss update RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and as expected he opted to bowl first. The KKR captain expressed confidence in his team and recounted their good history against RCB, where they have dominated in the past 5 years.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Skippers ready RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Faf du Plessis and Shreyas Iyer are all set to enter the ground for toss. The RCB and KKR players are engaged in some intense practice ahead of the crucial match. The two teams are high on confidence as they are coming from victory in their previous matches.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Expected playing 11 RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma/Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep/Yash Dayal. KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Gautam Gambhir opens up on playing against RCB

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss soon RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: In around 30 minutes, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer will enter the ground for the toss. The pitch of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru looks green and toss winning skipper may opt to bowl today.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: A look at the full squads RCB: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley KKR: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR pacer Mitchell Strac speaks about playing with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Key fantasy players RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Players like Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Rinku Singh are going to be key fantasy players for today's match. In case you are looking for your dream team, keeping these players can work well and get you some extra points during the match.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-head record RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches so far. RCB have won 14 of those, and Kolkata 18. Bengaluru’s highest total against KKR so far is 213, and KKR’s highest score against Bengaluru is 222.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Win prediction RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: According to Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that Bengaluru will beat Kolkata in their third match. As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, RCB will win the match. We, too, expect RCB to secure their second win.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Former RCB player on Kohli vs Gambhir RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: “I'm looking forward to the match up outside the boundary line. Gautam Gambhir is going to be at the boundary line right beside the RCB dugout, don't know what's going to happen there, I think, you know how Virat is, he likes to have some fire all the time, and if he just looks at the KKR dugout, he's just going to be fired up," former RCB player Varun Aaron said while speaking with Star Sports.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR's cryptic post

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB's expected playing 11 RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma/Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep/Yash Dayal.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR's expected playing 11 RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: The Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its typically calm surface, yet the pitch prepared for the previous match didn't yield as many high scores as expected. On Friday, the pitch looks green and the toss winning skipper will not take the risk of batting first on this surface.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Match timings RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: After the toss at 7:00 PM, both teams will get 30 minutes to prepare and first ball will be delivered at sharp 7:30 PM. The first innings is expected to end by 9:15-9:20 PM and the match will likely go up till 11:30 PM if all 40 overs are delivered.