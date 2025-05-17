RCB vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Toss delayed as heavy rain pours down at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs KKR LIVE Score: Three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play each other for the second time this season in radically different circumstances.

The two sides faced off in the opening fixture of IPL 2025 on March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as RCB entered that opening fixture under tremendous pressure to defeat a team they had a poor record against.

However, RCB coasted to a comfortable 7-wicket victory and kickstarted their campaign in fine style.

RCB vs KKR LIVE score: Why have KKR put on a poor defence of their title? Defending an IPL title is no easy task.

Only Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019, 2020) have won back-to-back titles in the history of the tournament.

We explore why KKR have put up an abysmal title defence as they stare at an exit from IPL 2025. Read below:

RCB vs KKR LIVE score: What will happen to RCB and KKR's playoff hopes? With the toss delayed at the M Chinnaswamy stadium due to heavy rain, the weather may have the final say in the crucial game between RCB and KKR.

While the stadium has an excellent drainage system and chances of a match are high, the playoffs race will take a completely different route if no play is possible in Bengaluru.

Read our explainer below to see the different scenarios.

RCB vs KKR LIVE score: Toss delay The toss has been delayed as the rain is pelting down at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, with the covers still on the pitch.

This is unsurprising as the forecast was always predicting heavy rains in the evening along with thunderstorms.

However, this hasn't deterred the RCB supporters, who have turned out in force despite the weather.

RCB vs KKR LIVE Score: Road ahead Since placing second in 2016, RCB have failed to finish in the top two in the IPL standings.

However, this time around in IPL 2025, things are different as they are currently in second place and could break that record with just two more games.