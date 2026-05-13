RCB vs KKR LIVE score IPL 2026: Toss delayed due to rain

RCB vs KKR LIVE score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in a high stakes clash on Wednesday (May 13) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. A win for RCB could virtually seal their playoff spot and boost their top-two ambitions; for KKR, another victory keeps their flickering playoff hopes alive.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been one of the most consistent sides this season under captain Rajat Patidar, sitting second on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches (7 wins, 4 losses) and the tournament’s best net run rate (+1.103). Fresh off a thrilling last-ball win over Mumbai Indians in the same venue, RCB boast a formidable top order led by Virat Kohli, supported by the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar, and explosive finishers Tim David. Their bowling, featuring pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd, has shown depth.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Ajinkya Rahane, sit lower in the standings with 9 points from 10 matches but arrive with massive momentum four consecutive victories, including a Super Over thriller. Their resurgence is powered by a potent spin attack, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, explosive openers Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and middle-order finishers Rinku Singh and Rovman Powell. However, they still need near-perfect results in their remaining games to break into the top four.
The Raipur pitch, a balanced but slightly slower surface with large boundaries, is expected to offer early assistance to pacers and some grip for spinners as the game progresses, though evening dew could tilt the balance in favour of the chasing side.
Full squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh
Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam
Total matches – 35
Matches won by RCB – 16
Matches won by MI – 19
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a difficult start to their IPL season but have shown a strong turnaround in recent matches, recording 4 wins, 5 losses, and 1 No Result from 10 games played so far. They began with losses to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a rain-hit No Result against Punjab Kings, before suffering further defeats to Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans. KKR finally opened their account with a 4-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, followed by a thrilling tied match against Lucknow Super Giants that they won in the Super Over. They then posted convincing victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on May 8.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a mixed but promising IPL season so far, recording 7 wins and 4 losses in 11 matches. They started strongly with convincing victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, before suffering a loss to Rajasthan Royals. RCB then bounced back with wins against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans, though they dropped games to Delhi Capitals and later to Gujarat Titans again. A commanding nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals followed, but a rain-affected defeat to Lucknow Super Giants came next. Most recently, they edged past Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets on May 10.
The RCB vs KKR match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for RCB vs KKR match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7: 30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 clash.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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