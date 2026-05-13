RCB vs KKR LIVE score IPL 2026: Toss delayed due to wet outfield; pitch inspection at 8:15 IST

RCB vs KKR LIVE score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in a high stakes clash on Wednesday (May 13) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. A win for RCB could virtually seal their playoff spot and boost their top-two ambitions; for KKR, another victory keeps their flickering playoff hopes alive.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been one of the most consistent sides this season under captain Rajat Patidar, sitting second on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches (7 wins, 4 losses) and the tournament’s best net run rate (+1.103). Fresh off a thrilling last-ball win over Mumbai Indians in the same venue, RCB boast a formidable top order led by Virat Kohli, supported by the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar, and explosive finishers Tim David. Their bowling, featuring pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd, has shown depth.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Ajinkya Rahane, sit lower in the standings with 9 points from 10 matches but arrive with massive momentum four consecutive victories, including a Super Over thriller. Their resurgence is powered by a potent spin attack, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, explosive openers Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and middle-order finishers Rinku Singh and Rovman Powell. However, they still need near-perfect results in their remaining games to break into the top four.

The Raipur pitch, a balanced but slightly slower surface with large boundaries, is expected to offer early assistance to pacers and some grip for spinners as the game progresses, though evening dew could tilt the balance in favour of the chasing side.

Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh