RCB vs KKR preview: Arch-rivals Bengaluru, Kolkata lock horns in Raipur; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur on Wednesday, 13 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

This is a must-win match for both Bengaluru and Kolkata, but for different reasons. RCB looked invincible at one point of time. But, the defending champions lost their momentum.

They are still not qualified for the playoffs. They lost 2 out of their last 5 matches. They won the last match. But, the last-ball win was far from convincing. If they want to end in the Top 2, RCB must win this game

Kolkata, on the other hand, are on a tougher turf at the moment. They have 4 matches left in the group stage and must win all of them to qualify for the playoffs.

Match Logistics The match is at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The venue has a seating capacity of 65,000 spectators. It ranks as the third-largest cricket stadium in India.

Head-to-Head Record RCB and KKR have faced each other 36 times in the IPL. KKR lead the head-to-head record with 20 wins. RCB have won 15 matches, and one game ended in a draw.

KKR's highest score against RCB is 222. RCB's highest against KKR is 221. RCB's lowest score in this fixture is a shocking 49 all out. KKR bowled them out for that total in the 2017 season. It remains RCB's lowest score in IPL history.

View full Image View full Image RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

This rivalry has historic significance. RCB and KKR played in the very first IPL match on 18 April 2008. Brendon McCullum smashed an iconic unbeaten 158 in that game.

Virat Kohli leads all run-scorers in this fixture with 1,021 runs. Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets against RCB.

In 2025, RCB won their meeting by 7 wickets. KKR had won both encounters in 2024.

Predicted Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy (Impact Player).

Team News Phil Salt, who made a lethal opening pair for RCB with Virat Kohli, remains unavailable for RCB due to a persistent finger injury. He sustained the injury while diving in an earlier match this season.

Jacob Bethell will continue to open the batting in his place. RCB are expected to field an unchanged bowling combination tonight.

KKR face a bigger injury concern heading into this clash. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is a major doubt for tonight's game. He aggravated an injury to his left leg during the previous match.

Assistant coach Shane Watson confirms the medical team is monitoring him closely. A final call will be made before the match begins.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been cleared as fully fit and is available for selection. If Chakravarthy is ruled out, Prashant Solanki or Daksh Kamra could come into the side as spin cover.

Key Players to Watch Virat Kohli: King Kohli has scored consecutive ducks in his last 2 games. However, he remains the highest run-scorer in this fixture with 1,021 runs. He anchors the top order in Phil Salt's absence.

Finn Allen: The Kolkata opener smashed a 47-ball century against Delhi in his last match. His opening battle against Bhuvneshwar will set the tone for KKR's innings.

Rajat Patidar: The RCB captain has scored 326 runs this season. He is the team's primary weapon during the middle overs against KKR's spinners.

Cameron Green: He is KKR's most impactful overseas all-rounder this season. His contributions with bat and ball are critical as KKR fights to stay alive in the tournament.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvi currently leads the Purple Cap race with 21 wickets in 11 matches. He took 4/23 in his previous game. He will spearhead RCB's powerplay attack tonight.

Sunil Narine: The Spin Magician has taken 27 wickets against RCB across 21 innings. His economy rate of 6.69 in this fixture is exceptional.

Pitch and Conditions There is zero chance of rain tonight in Raipur. The match will be a full 40-over contest. The temperature at the 7:30 PM start will be around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius. It will cool to approximately 27 degrees late in the night.

Humidity will range between 41% and 57%. Moderate to heavy dew is expected to develop in the second innings. The wet ball will be difficult for bowlers to grip.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has a balanced black-soil surface. Fast bowlers will find seam movement and extra bounce early. Spinners will get some grip and turn before the dew arrives.

The boundaries here stretch up to 84 metres in certain areas. Power-hitters will find it difficult to clear the rope consistently. A competitive first-innings total ranges between 160 and 175 runs.

Chasing teams have won four of six IPL matches at this venue. Both captains will almost certainly want to bowl first tonight. The dew factor makes defending a total significantly harder in the second innings.