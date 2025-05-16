RCB vs KKR: Tim David turns Chinnaswamy into splash pool, rain makes hard landfall in Bengaluru before IPL 2025 restart

Even as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders prepare seriously to restart the Indian Premier League season after the temporary suspension, Australian batter Tim David ‘dived’ into some fun ahead of Saturday's clash.

The RCB star, shirtless and wearing only a pair of shorts, indulged in some playful “swimming” as the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru was drenched thanks to heavy rain on Thursday.

The Australian took the opportunity to have some fun as he slid in his shorts across the wet covers during a training session.

‘Swim David’ The video went quickly viral, as expected, and RCB shared the fun on X, captioning it, “Bengaluru rain couldn’t dampen Timmy’s spirits… Super TD Sopper came out in all glory. This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts.”

Watch here:

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 The IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 after the T20 league was suspended due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the IPL after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, on May 8, was halted midway through the first innings.

The game, which was played at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala, was called off due to air raid sirens in the nearby city of Pathankot.

The IPL is now set to resume with a new schedule and updated venues, and the RCB vs KKR clash will kick things off.

‘Test’ tribute for Kohli The match will be special for another reason as it will be Virat Kohli's first outing after announcing his retirement from the Indian Test team on May 12, Monday.

An RCB fan initiative has called on the Chinnaswamy faithful to turn up to the match wearing white shirts or the Indian Test jersey as tribute to Kohli's outstanding career in the longest format of the game.

The 36-year-old retired from the Test arena after playing 123 matches in his glorious 14-year red-ball career. Kohli scored 9,230 runs including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries at a test batting average of 46.85.