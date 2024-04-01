RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: When and where to watch? Livestreaming details and more

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to go against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, April 2. The clash of giants is scheduled at the grand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is known for high-scoring matches, but has not been very helpful for batters in IPL 2024.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB will look to bounce back from their defeat at home in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the number 1 team at the IPL 2024 points table. KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants won their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) but will enter the ground with more wisdom as they committed some tactical mistakes.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Pitch report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is well-known to support batters as the flat pitch offers less swing to pacers and the spinners also feel restricted without much turn. The relatively short boundaries allow batters to score massive runs and the team batting second usually ends up with an advantage due to the ‘dew factor.’

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is a relatively new team in IPL, so they had only four matches with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) so far. Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru has its dominance as they won 3 out of the 4 games against KL Rahul-led Lucknow. RCB's highest score against LSG is 212, while LSG's highest score against RCB is 213.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Date, timing, venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 2, Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul will come out for the toss at 7:00 PM, at the grand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Livestreaming details

The clash of giants will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports network on television while the viewers who want to watch the RCB vs LSG clash on the internet can see the live streaming on JioCinema mobile application and website.

We here at Mint, will also provide the users with minute-to-minute updates of the match.

