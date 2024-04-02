RCB vs LSG: Nicholas Pooran hit 100 IPL sixes with massive 106 m maximum, fans thank Gautam Gambhir | Watch
RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: With a massive 106-meter six against pacer Reece Topley, Nicholas Pooran completed his 100 sixes in IPL and joined the elite list of batters to achieve the milestone
RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran slammed some massive boundaries in the final two overs to power Lucknow Super Giants' score to 181/5 after 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a massive 106-meter six against pacer Reece Topley, Nicholas Pooran completed his 100 maximums in IPL and joined the elite list of batters to achieve the milestone. LSG fans were excited to watch the stunning performance and they thanked Lucknow's former mentor Gautam Gambhir for finding players like Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Yadav.