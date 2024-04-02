RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran slammed some massive boundaries in the final two overs to power Lucknow Super Giants' score to 181/5 after 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a massive 106-meter six against pacer Reece Topley, Nicholas Pooran completed his 100 maximums in IPL and joined the elite list of batters to achieve the milestone. LSG fans were excited to watch the stunning performance and they thanked Lucknow's former mentor Gautam Gambhir for finding players like Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024, RCB Vs LSG Live Score The cricket fans were left impressed with Nicholas Pooran's explosive batting, which came after Lucknow's opener Quinton de Kock played an innings of 81 runs and laid a strong foundation for his team. RCB bowlers faced intense pressure on their home ground, as LSG batters continued their onslaught, especially against the pacers.

How internet reacted to Nicholas Pooran's massive six? The users on social media were simply in awe of Nicholas Pooran's ability to play crucial innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which he has shown on more than one occasion. In the previous match against Punjab Kings, Nicholas Pooran donned the role of skipper and led his team to a victory by 21 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some fans also dug in statistics and claimed that Nicholas Pooran loves RCB as an opposition and M Chinnaswamy as the stadium. The West Indies batter played some of his best knocks on the ground which includes last year's marvelous innings of 62 runs on 19 balls.

RCB vs LSG

RCB in trouble After losing their previous match at home, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is looking in trouble again as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav continues his domination with furious pace. Firstly, Impact Player M Siddharth stunned RCB with the biggest jolt in form of Virat Kohli's wicket, then skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed in a runout and finally, Mayank Yadav struck twice to clinch Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green's wicket.

By the end of 10 overs, RCB has scored 63/4 and need a real partnership to have any chance in this game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!