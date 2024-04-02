IPL 2024, RCB Vs LSG Live Score: Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to bounce back from their defeat in the previous match against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Unlike RCB, LSG is coming from the massive win in their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
RCB would also be hoping for some consistent cricket from their star-studded lineup with only Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik being the constant performers in the 3 games so far. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, would be hoping to continue their winning ways after securing the first victory of the season against the Punjab Kings in their previous match.
RCB Vs LSG dream11 prediction
K L Rahul (WK & VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik
RCB Vs LSG expected playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
RCB Vs LSG pitch report
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is famed for its favorable conditions for batsmen, characterized by a level playing surface that diminishes the swing movement for fast bowlers and constrains the effectiveness of spinners by offering limited turn.
Catch IPL 2024, RCB Vs LSG Live Updates here
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru and Lucknow have played only 4 IPL matches since LSG debuted in IPL 2022. RCB have won 3 of those and Lucknow 1. Bengaluru’s highest total against LSG so far is 222, and Lucknow’s highest score against RCB is 213.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul is bound to confront Mohammed Siraj early on, a scenario that has proven advantageous for him in past IPL matches. Rahul boasts an impressive strike rate of 181.13 against Mohammed Siraj.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: In the IPL 2024 so far, RCB skipper and opener Faf du Plessis has not played as per his potential so far. The batter usually gives up his wicket early, providing RCB with an early loss and more pressure on another opener Virat Kohli. Today, the home team will expect a better show from their skipper.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: In around 30 minutes, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and LSG skipper KL Rahul will walk to the ground for the toss and the winning captain is expected to bowl first. The coin-flip at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is crucial as the ‘dew factor’ plays a major role in the second innings.
Lucknow Super Giants- Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Royal Challengers Bengaluru- Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: "If you bowl enough good balls, you will still be able to get those people out. No matter who is playing, whether it's (Andre) Russell or anyone else batting against you, a good ball is a good ball. The bowlers will have to change their mindset slightly. Try to pick up wickets instead of trying to survive by bowling a decent over," Harbhajan Singh said.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Virat Kohli is just 132 runs away from becoming world's first batter to score 8,000 runs for one team- Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Speaking of parking restrictions, the traffic police stated that no parking will be allowed on Queens road, MG road, MG road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan road, Central street road, Cubbon road, St Marks Road, Museum road, Kasturia road, Ambedkar Veedi road, Trinity Junction, Lavelle road, Vittal Malya road, Kings road and Nrupathunga road.
Alternatively, the traffic police has also listed the names of the places for parking - St Joseph Indian School Ground, UB city Parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivajingara 1st floor and Old KGID building, Kings road (Inside Cubbon park).
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: India's star batter Virat Kohli was wearing the prestigious Orange Cap till yesterday, before Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag slammed a beautiful half-century to take that away. He has same runs as Virat Kohli, but got the Orange Cap due to better strike rate.
Nevertheless, Virat Kohli can reclaim the Orange Cap today after scoring another big innings for the RCB
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: The temperature forecast is 32 degrees in Bengaluru when the match starts. It is expected to slightly dip to 27 degrees during the match. There is no chance of rain and the humidity won't breach 44%. The heat has been troubling batters, especially international players, who have been seen sweltering at the crease.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: "They repeatedly make mistakes in the team they pick. They invest heavily in batting and that too foreign. They take mighty overseas batters but bowling has always been their weakness. It's the case now also and it's evident as well," Harbhajan said on Start Sports
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: 21-year-old Mayank Yadav shocked Lucknow Super Giants with his blistering pace on Saturday, taking 3 scalps while giving away just 27 runs. Such was Yadav's impact that 2 of PBKS's openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, were dismissed due to sheer pace, unable to bowl a quicker delivery
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the first team in the IPL 2024 to lose its match at home. The Faf du Plessis faced a major defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in its previous clash and will look to bounce back against Lucknow Super Giants.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Throughout this season, Glenn Maxwell has struggled to effectively deal with spin bowling, being dismissed twice by spinners in just 14 balls. This vulnerability extends to potential matchups against spinners such as Ravi Bishnoi and M Siddharth.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has rescheduled the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match, which will now be conducted on April 16, instead of April 17. Moreover, the timings of GT vs DC clash are also changed in that respect.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: The Bengaluru pitch will offer enough support for batters and promises to be a high-scoring encounter, which is exactly what fans want to see. The Chinnaswamy pitch won’t provide any bounce, swing or spin. Plus, there are short boundaries--batters will have a field day.
RCB Vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: One of the most interesting contest in today's match is going to be between Virat Kohli and Mayank Yadav. Lucknow pacer Mayank Yadav had dream debut during the match against Punjab Kings where he clinched three wickets. Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli is in great form and is coming from back-to-back 50 plus scores in the previous two matches.
IPL 2024, RCB Vs LSG Live Score: RCB would also be hoping for some consistent cricket from their star-studded lineup with only Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik being the constant performers in the 3 games so far. Mroeover, some changes might also be in store of RCB with inconsistent Rajat Patidar likely to make way for Suyash Prabhudesai while Alzari Joseph may also be replaced with Lockie Ferguson or Reece Topley.
IPL 2024, RCB Vs LSG Live Score: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters ahead of the IPL match between The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today. The advisory stated that the arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on 2 April from 3 pm-11 pm.
IPL 2024, RCB Vs LSG Live Score: In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, Green said, "My parents got told when I was born that I had chronic kidney disease. Basically, there is no symptoms, it was just picked up through ultrasounds. Chronic kidney disease is basically a progressive disease of your kidney's health function. Unfortunately, mine does not filter the blood as well as other kidneys. They are at about 60 percent at the moment, which is stage two,"
"As a kid I used to always get a lot of cramps. I would always get to 60 or 70 runs and then I would find both my calves cramped. I thought I was doing something wrong or maybe I was not drinking enough water. I also thought that I was not eating enough. But then with time, I got told that there were a few other problems that were going on and not to worry about it," the Aussie all-rounder added.
