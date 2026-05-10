RCB vs MI LIVE score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to bowl

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host fierce rivals Mumbai Indians in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Playoff pressure is at fever pitch as Rajat Patidar’s in-form RCB chase momentum to seal a top-four berth, while a desperate MI side battles for survival in this star-studded rivalry clash loaded with history and high stakes.
RCB, the defending champions and current fourth-placed side with 6 wins from 10 games (12 points, NRR +1.234), host Mumbai Indians at their designated home venue. MI sit ninth with just 3 wins from 10 (6 points, NRR -0.649) and desperately need a victory to keep their playoff dreams alive.
The venue is largely unknown territory in IPL terms, promising a balanced surface that could offer early bounce for pacers before easing out for batters, with dew likely to play a factor under lights.
Expect fireworks from key battles: Kohli vs Bumrah, Rohit Sharma’s resurgence against RCB’s new-ball pair Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, and the middle-order duel between Patidar and MI’s spinners.
Toss update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won toss and opted to bowl.
RCB vs MI: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
“We are pretty confident to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket and runs on the board will always be pressure on the other team. We are going with the same team. We have always had a good chat around the bowling. It's harsh on the bowlers. We keep trying to improve and get better each day.”
“We will bowl first. Pretty obvious, surface is good and hard. We will try and restrict them and go the chase. Conditions are not unfamiliar to be honest. Good supporters and great outfield I would say and everyone is looking forward to the game. We are going with the same team. Yes we had a couple of losses but we want to focus on ourselves than the opposition.”
Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss and opt to bowl.
In their previous IPL game against each other on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. Batting first, RCB posted a formidable total of 240/4 in their 20 overs. Mumbai Indians put up a brave chase but could only manage 222/5 at the end of their innings, falling short despite a spirited attempt.
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya/Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur
Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam
Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing IPL season so far, securing just 3 wins and suffering 7 losses in 10 matches. They started positively with a 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29. But then endured a four-match losing streak to Delhi Capitals (by 6 wickets on April 4), Rajasthan Royals (by 27 runs on April 7), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (by 18 runs on April 12), and Punjab Kings (by 7 wickets on April 16). A highlight came with a dominant 99-run win over Gujarat Titans on April 20, yet their form dipped sharply again with a crushing 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on April 23, followed by losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 6 wickets on April 29) and another heavy 8-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings on May 2. They most recently secured a 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on May 4.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a competitive yet inconsistent IPL season so far, securing 6 wins and 4 losses in 10 matches. They kicked off strongly with a 6-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 and a commanding 43-run win against Chennai Super Kings on April 5, before suffering their first defeat to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets on April 10. RCB bounced back impressively with an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians on April 12 and a 5-wicket chase against Lucknow Super Giants on April 15, only to lose to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets on April 18. Further success came in back-to-back victories over Gujarat Titans (5 wickets on April 24) and Delhi Capitals (9 wickets on April 27), but their form dipped with a 4-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on April 30 and a rain-affected 9-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants on May 7 (19-over game, DLS target 213).
Total Innings - 5
Runs - 221
Average - 55.3
Strike rate - 174
50s - 2
Highest score - 84
Total Innings - 10
Runs - 379
Average - 47.4
Strike rate - 164
50s - 3
Highest score - 81
Total matches: 35
Matches won by RCB: 16
Matches won by MI: 19
The RCB vs MI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app.
The toss for the RCB vs MI clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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