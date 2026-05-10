RCB vs MI LIVE score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to bowl

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host fierce rivals Mumbai Indians in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Playoff pressure is at fever pitch as Rajat Patidar’s in-form RCB chase momentum to seal a top-four berth, while a desperate MI side battles for survival in this star-studded rivalry clash loaded with history and high stakes.

RCB, the defending champions and current fourth-placed side with 6 wins from 10 games (12 points, NRR +1.234), host Mumbai Indians at their designated home venue. MI sit ninth with just 3 wins from 10 (6 points, NRR -0.649) and desperately need a victory to keep their playoff dreams alive.

The venue is largely unknown territory in IPL terms, promising a balanced surface that could offer early bounce for pacers before easing out for batters, with dew likely to play a factor under lights.

Expect fireworks from key battles: Kohli vs Bumrah, Rohit Sharma’s resurgence against RCB’s new-ball pair Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, and the middle-order duel between Patidar and MI’s spinners.

Toss update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won toss and opted to bowl.

RCB vs MI: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar