RCB vs MI preview: Bengaluru clash with Mumbai Indians to secure playoff chances; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Mumbai Indians at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, 10 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

This is IPL cricket returning to Raipur after almost a decade. The last IPL game here was played in 2016. RCB are placed 4th on the points table with 12 points from 10 matches. MI are struggling this season, and their playoff hopes are all but over.

Match Logistics The match is at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI)? ⌵ RCB and MI have faced each other 35 times in the IPL, with MI leading the series with 19 victories to RCB's 16. RCB's highest team total against MI is 240, while MI's highest is 222. 2 Who are the key players to watch in the RCB vs MI match? ⌵ Key players include Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for RCB, known for their consistent runs and wicket-taking ability respectively. For MI, Ryan Rickelton and Jasprit Bumrah are crucial, with Rickelton in good batting form and Bumrah being their leading wicket-taker against RCB. 3 Will Suryakumar Yadav play for Mumbai Indians against RCB? ⌵ Yes, Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed his availability and will play for Mumbai Indians in their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 4 What is the pitch report for the RCB vs MI match in Raipur? ⌵ The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium pitch is a traditional black-soil wicket, slightly slower and offering assistance to both pacers and spinners. Dew is expected in the second innings, making it advantageous for the team bowling second. 5 How has the head-to-head momentum shifted between RCB and MI recently? ⌵ The momentum has shifted in favor of RCB, who have won 4 out of their last 6 games against MI. This includes breaking a 10-year losing streak at the Wankhede in IPL 2025 and winning the reverse fixture in IPL 2026.

The venue has a seating capacity of 65,000, making it one of India's largest cricket arenas. This is RCB's first IPL home fixture at this venue. The franchise has shifted its base here for the final phase of IPL 2026.

Head-to-Head Record RCB and MI have faced each other 35 times in the IPL. MI have secured 19 victories while RCB have won 16 matches. RCB's highest team total against MI stands at 240, while MI's highest against RCB is 222.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in this rivalry, having become the first IPL player to cross 1,000 runs against the Mumbai Indians. Jasprit Bumrah leads MI's wicket-taking charts against RCB across IPL history.

RCB vs MI Head-to-Head Record

RCB finally broke a 10-year losing streak at the Wankhede in IPL 2025, beating MI by 12 runs. It was their first win at that venue since 2015. The reverse fixture in IPL 2026 at Chinnaswamy also went RCB's way. Out of their last 6 games against MI, RCB have won 4. The momentum in this rivalry has clearly shifted.

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Earlier in IPL 2026, the two teams met at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB, being put into bat, scored a massive 240/4 in their 20 overs.

Predicted Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable XII): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Also Read | Virat Kohli keeps Sanjiv Goenka waiting at Ekana stadium; watch viral video

Mumbai Indians (probable XII): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya/Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz/Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma.

Team News Hardik Pandya missed MI's last match against LSG due to back spasms. While Pandya has travelled to Raipur, his fitness will be assessed before a final decision on his availability.

Suryakumar Yadav is slated to return to the playing XI after missing MI's trip to the city. He will captain the side if Pandya is not available.

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On the RCB side, Phil Salt is unavailable, with Jacob Bethell continuing to open in his absence. Bethell has scored only 43 runs across 4 innings in the opener's role.

Josh Hazlewood has gone at economy rates of 12.25 and 14 in his last two games and has been targeted by opposition top orders. RCB will hope he rediscovers his earlier form at a fresh venue.

Key Players to Watch Virat Kohli (RCB): Kohli has 379 runs in IPL 2026 and will look to extend his excellent run of form against MI. He is also the all-time leading run-scorer in this rivalry, having crossed 1,000 runs against the Mumbai Indians across IPL history.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB): Bhuvneshwar has five three-wicket hauls and nine powerplay wickets in ten games this season. His first 10 outings in IPL 2026 have yielded 17 wickets, placing him among the leading contenders of the Purple Cap this season. His new-ball swing will be crucial at a venue offering early seam movement.

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Rajat Patidar (RCB): Patidar has scored 318 runs from 10 matches this season. He gives RCB extraordinary hitting power in the middle overs and has been one of the most destructive batters of IPL 2026.

Ryan Rickelton (MI): Rickelton has returned to form brilliantly after a difficult start. He is fresh off a match-winning 83 not out and scored his career-best of 123 not out two games ago, both innings at strike rates above 200. His season tally reads 380 runs at an impressive average of 54.28.

Rohit Sharma (MI): Rohit's season tally reads 221 runs from 5 games at an average of 55.25. His return from injury has immediately transformed MI's batting at the top of the order.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI): Bumrah remains MI's most dangerous bowler and their leading wicket-taker against RCB in this rivalry across IPL history. His yorkers and death-over variations are a severe threat to any batting lineup.

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Pitch and Conditions The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has hosted 5IPL matches between 2013 and 2016. Teams chasing have won 4 of those 6 matches. The highest IPL team total at the venue is 164, scored by the Delhi Daredevils against Pune Warriors in the venue's inaugural IPL fixture on 28 April 2013.

The pitch is a traditional black-soil wicket on the slightly slower end, providing assistance to both pacers and spinners. With the new ball, fast bowlers can get early seam movement. As the match progresses, the pitch becomes flatter and easier to bat on. Spinners get some help in the middle overs but require accuracy, as the pitch does not offer a sharp turn.

Dew is expected to be a significant factor during the second innings as humidity rises after sunset. This will make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, while spinners may struggle to generate consistent turn.

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The historical chasing advantage at this ground, 4 wins from 6 matches, and the dew factor mean the toss winner will almost certainly bowl first.

Raipur is currently facing some rain, but forecasts indicate minimal cloud cover at match time. A full match is expected. RCB need to arrest a two-match losing streak and defend third position.

MI arrive needing wins simply to salvage pride in a difficult season. Expect an attacking contest between two of the IPL's most followed franchises.