RCB vs PBKS: Team India players are frequently on the move from one place to another representing their country. This commitment often means missing out on celebrating festivals with their families. In 2024, amidst their engagements in the IPL, a video from 2023 has resurfaced on social media showing the Indian team celebrating Holi together on a team bus. The video captures memorable moments including Virat Kohli's epic dance and Rohit Sharma's animated reactions, make the video more special.

Also read: RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score

In the video, Virat Kohli is captured singing the popular song ‘Calm Down’ while young batter Shubman Gill steers the camera towards him. Rohit Sharma's classic reactions are evident as other players urge him to join the video celebrations. The internet is abuzz with the video, with users loving the banter in the Indian team.

RCB vs PBKS

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After losing the IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), this is must must-win match for the RCB, if they want to keep their confidence high this season. Virat Kohli played a good innings in the match against Chennai, but today he really needs to push harder in order to cross the victory line.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings started with a bang at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali as they defeated Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in their first clash. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone delivered some strong performances for the team, but Shikhar Dhawan must realize the weakness of its top order.

RCB vs PBKS Dream 11 prediction

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Yash Dayal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!