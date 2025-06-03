RCB vs PBKS: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak to cheer for 'legend' Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium

Rishi Sunak will attend the Indian Premier League final, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

According to a report in the Times of India, the former UK Prime Minister is a huge fan of Virat Kohli and will be rooting for RCB in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

The report goes on to state that Sunak is rooting for the Bengaluru franchise due to his deep personal ties with the city. His wife, Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, is from the city.

Sunak, speaking to TOI, said, "I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team," adding that he proposed to her in Kannada. Sunak also says his in-laws, Narayan and Sudha Murthy, gifted him an RCB jersey after his wedding to Akshata.

English connection in RCB Sunak declared his love for Kohli and said the 36-year-old is a "total legend".

He was presented a bat signed by the former India captain by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his time as the UK's Prime Minister, which he says is "one of my prized possessions".

Kohli is not the only player Sunak will be rooting for, as RCB has a strong English contingent. "I'm also hoping for a big contribution from RCB's English contingent – Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone – let's bring it home," he is quoted as saying.

IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS The two teams will face off in the world's biggest cricket stadium as each side chases their maiden IPL title.

Neither team have won the IPL trophy in 17 seasons but this will not be their first appearance in a final.

RCB have appeared in three finals so far - 2009, 2011, and 2016 - while PBKS will feature in their second IPL final, after a gap of 11 years.