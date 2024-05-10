RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli mimics Rilee Rossouw's gun celebration; netizens call him ‘pure entertainer’
During RCB vs PBKS IPL match, Virat Kohli amused audience by imitating Rilee Rossouw's celebration. Some users joked about Sunil Gavaskar's potential reaction while some compared Russow's strike rate with Kohli's performance.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s former captain Virat Kohli gave a hilarious reply to Punjab Kings Rilee Rossouw's dismissal. The orange cap-holder mimicked Rossouw's half-century gun-style celebration after he was dismissed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on May 9.