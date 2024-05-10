Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli mimics Rilee Rossouw's gun celebration; netizens call him ‘pure entertainer’

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli mimics Rilee Rossouw's gun celebration; netizens call him ‘pure entertainer’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • During RCB vs PBKS IPL match, Virat Kohli amused audience by imitating Rilee Rossouw's celebration. Some users joked about Sunil Gavaskar's potential reaction while some compared Russow's strike rate with Kohli's performance.

Virat Kohli mimicks Punjab Kings Rilee Rossouw

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s former captain Virat Kohli gave a hilarious reply to Punjab Kings Rilee Rossouw's dismissal. The orange cap-holder mimicked Rossouw's half-century gun-style celebration after he was dismissed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on May 9.

Also Read: Want to watch T20 World Cup for free? Here comes Disney+ Hotstar's unique offer

Here's what happened:

During the match, PBKS Rossouw celebrated his half-century with a gun-style celebration. Rossouw reached his second fifty in just 21 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. However, during the 8.6th over, Rossouw was dismissed by RCB's Karn Sharma in a catch caught by Will Jacks. In all, Rossouw scored 61 in 27 balls, with nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 225.93. But the hilarious moment came after, Kohli replicated the same celebration after he was dismissed, giving it back to Rossouw.

Also Read: Team India T20 World Cup 2024 jersey images leaked; netizens give mixed reactions

Watch the video here:

Watching this, netizens also took to X and called Kohli a pure entertainer. One user wrote, “Both nailed it in their own ways"

Another user joked, “Dont post this or else Gavaskar ji will be angry again"

Some other user added, “Actually Russow played with better strike rate than Kohli."

“That runout explained who is real bazooka," another user added.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS IPL match

The RCB batters displayed a stupendous performance in Dharamsala and gave a solid target of 241 in 20 overs. Even during their bowling, the RCB bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out Punjab for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win yesterday. Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match as he scored 92 off 47 balls. Apart from Kohli, Rajat Patidar played a magnificent 55 off 23 balls with 3 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 239.13. speaking of RCB bowlers, Mohammed Siraj took 3 wickets while Swapnil Singh, Kockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma took 2 wickets each. After yesterday's match, RCB is now placed in the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses, with 10 points. PBKS is in ninth place, with four wins and eight losses, a total of eight points. Punjab is out of the tournament.

