IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25. RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, were outsmarted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first match. Punjab, on the other hand, sealed their first win in the tournament as they clinched a last-over thriller in Mohali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sam Curran was the Player of the Match as Punjab secured their win. The English all-rounder’s 63 off 47 balls was instrumental in his team’s victory after he had bowled only one over in the match.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Did Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya get into an argument after MI vs GT match? Most big names in RCB, on the other hand, failed to impress with batting in the first match. Rachin Ravindra, making his IPL debut, was the highest scorer for Bengaluru with 37 off 15 balls. Virat Kohli scored 21 off 20 balls, Faf du Plessis 35 off 23 balls and Glenn Maxwell was out on a golden duck. In bowling, Cameron Green took 2 wickets while Yash Dayal and Karn Sharma took 1 each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs PBKS Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Finals match likely to be held in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26 Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Rilee Rossouw, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajann, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

RCB vs PBKS pitch report RCB will want their star batting line-up to shine as the Bengaluru pitch will offer a batting heaven. It is a flat surface that offers no solace to bowlers. With short boundaries, batters will have the “license to kill". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2024; speculations abuzz RCB vs PBKS: When, where and how to watch The RCB vs PBKS clash will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and the website. Meanwhile, the live broadcast of this key clash can also be caught on the Star Sports network. The match, which will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starts at 7:30 PM.

