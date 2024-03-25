RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Who’ll win Bengaluru vs Punjab match?

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, March 25. This is the second match of the tournament for both teams. The first matches of both teams produced different results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: When, where and how to watch? Live-streaming details and more Punjab, led by Shikhar Dhawan, secured a last-over thriller against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match. RCB, however, lost their first match. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, outplayed Faf du Plessis' team in all departments.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head records Bengaluru and Punjab have played 31 IPL matches so far against each other. Bengaluru has won 14 and Punjab 17. PBKS' highest total against RCB is 232, while RCB's highest score against PBKS is also 232. In the last five encounters between the two, Punjab won three.

RCB vs PBKS fantasy team Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Yash Dayal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran.

RCB vs PBKS pitch report Bengaluru has a history of offering flat pitches with no help for bowlers. Batters will enjoy favourable conditions along with shorter boundaries. Out of 87 IPL matches played here so far, 47 matches were won by teams batting second. The highest score at this venue was 263/5 scored by RCB against Pune Warriors when Chris Gayle hit an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls.

RCB vs PBKS weather The temperature is predicted around 30-32 degrees when the match starts. It will come down to 26-27 degrees as the match progresses. There is no chance of rain. The humidity will be on the lower side at 33%-38%.

Also Read: IPL 2024 MI vs GT: Hardik Pandya gets booed at Ahmedabad stadium | Watch video RCB vs PBKS prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 56% chance that Bengaluru will beat Punjab at home in their second match and grab their first points.

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Punjab will emerge victorious. Cricadium predicts that the team batting second will win the match. We expect Virat Kohli to shine today and win it for RCB.

