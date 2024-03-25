With an aim to bounce back in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament, Faf du Plessis-led Rol Challengers Bangalore is going to face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in their second fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Earlier on 22 March, RCB crumbled against Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets and is going a face side that began their campaign with a resounding win against Delhi Capitals.

In the title opener, CSK's Mustafizur Rahman packed up RCB by picking up four wickets, while in today's match Arshdeep Singh may show his magic too.

However, Anuj Rawat's dominating batting display, where he scored 48 off 25 balls to revive their innings, did gave some hope to RCB in the IPL opener. Rawat will hoping to replicate his previous performance to solve RCB's death-overs issues.

On the other side, Virat Kohli has a good IPL record vs Arshdeep, with zero dismissal. Apart from this, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has a good record against Brar with zero dismissals.

In the meantime, du Plessis may rely on Dinesh Karthik and Yash Dayal for the Impact Player rule, depending on the situation. Karthik put in a good partnership with Rawat in their last game.

RCB Likely XI (if batting first): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Likely XI (if bowling first): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

PBKS Likely XI (if batting first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

PBKS Likely XI (if bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

With inputs from HT.

