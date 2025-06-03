RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: Chris Gayle supports both teams in unique way in Ahmedabad; here's how

Former West Indian batting great Chris Gayle found a unique way to show support for both teams playing in the Indian Premier League final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Punjab Kings in the summit clash, and the 'Universe Boss' has famously played for both franchises in the IPL.

In a bid to not show loyalty to only one of the teams, the 45-year-old Jamaican wore an RCB top and sported a turban to throw weight behind both sides.

Social media reacts to Chris Gayle The Universe Boss's antics took social media by storm, as many users reacted in creative ways. Here are a few reactions:

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and he chose to field first. Both teams went with an unchanged XI.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yash Dayal, 11 Josh Hazlewood

RCB impact bench: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

Punjab Kings XI: 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 3 Josh Inglis (wk), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Vijaykumar Vyshak, Azmatullah Omarzai, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact bench: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey