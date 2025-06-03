RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: How many wins do Punjab Kings have over Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Head to head record

After more than 10 weeks of electrifying action, thrilling finishes, and standout performances, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set for the grand finale of the Indian Premier League.
The final showdown will see two of the season’s most formidable teams face off for the coveted trophy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Punjab Kings, later tonight at 7:30 pm.
It will be a historic night as the IPL will crown a new champion, with both teams vying for their maiden title in the cash-rich T20 league.
Ahead of today's history defining RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final clash, let us take a look at some key stats.
Total matches played: 36
RCB wins: 18
PBKS wins: 18
Last result: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by eight wickets (May 29, 2025)
The two sides met each other at this venue only once in the history of the league in IPL 2021. PBKS won by 34 runs on that occasion (April 30, 2021)
Virat Kohli (RCB) - Innings: 35, Runs: 1,116, Average: 36.00, Strike Rate: 133.01, Highest Score: 113
Chris Gayle (PBKS/RCB) - Innings: 17, Runs: 873, Average: 54.56, Strike Rate: 169.18, Highest Score: 117
AB de Villiers (RCB) - Innings: 21, Runs: 718, Average: 47.86, Strike Rate: 159.91, Highest Score: 89*
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 18, Wickets: 28, Economy Rate: 7.74, Average: 16.92, Best Figures: 4/25
Harshal Patel (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 9.91, Strike Rate: 23.75, Best Figures: 4/34
Sandeep Sharma (PBKS) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 8.33, Strike Rate: 18.75, Best Figures: 3/15
