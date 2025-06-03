RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: How many wins do Punjab Kings have over Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Head to head record

RCB vs PBKS: Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are on the cusp of history as this will be the winner's first ever IPL title. The Bengaluru side has already been in three prior finals while tonight will be PBKS' second-ever IPL final, after a gap of 11 years.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated3 Jun 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar (left) and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer pose with the IPL trophy ahead of the summit clash, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar (left) and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer pose with the IPL trophy ahead of the summit clash, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.(HT_PRINT)

After more than 10 weeks of electrifying action, thrilling finishes, and standout performances, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set for the grand finale of the Indian Premier League.

The final showdown will see two of the season’s most formidable teams face off for the coveted trophy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Punjab Kings, later tonight at 7:30 pm.

It will be a historic night as the IPL will crown a new champion, with both teams vying for their maiden title in the cash-rich T20 league.

Ahead of today's history defining RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final clash, let us take a look at some key stats.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL

Total matches played: 36

RCB wins: 18

PBKS wins: 18

Last result: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by eight wickets (May 29, 2025)

RCB vs PBKS: Head-to-head record at Narendra Modi stadium in the IPL

The two sides met each other at this venue only once in the history of the league in IPL 2021. PBKS won by 34 runs on that occasion (April 30, 2021)

RCB vs PBKS: Most Runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - Innings: 35, Runs: 1,116, Average: 36.00, Strike Rate: 133.01, Highest Score: 113

Chris Gayle (PBKS/RCB) - Innings: 17, Runs: 873, Average: 54.56, Strike Rate: 169.18, Highest Score: 117

AB de Villiers (RCB) - Innings: 21, Runs: 718, Average: 47.86, Strike Rate: 159.91, Highest Score: 89*

RCB vs PBKS: Most Wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 18, Wickets: 28, Economy Rate: 7.74, Average: 16.92, Best Figures: 4/25

Harshal Patel (RCB/PBKS) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 9.91, Strike Rate: 23.75, Best Figures: 4/34

Sandeep Sharma (PBKS) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 8.33, Strike Rate: 18.75, Best Figures: 3/15

