RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Virat Kohli’s stats against Punjab Kings not his best; can Shreyas Iyer exploit this?

Virat Kohli has scored 1,116 runs in 35 innings against Punjab Kings across all IPL seasons. This is his third-highest tally against any team, only behind CSK (1,146) and Delhi (1,130).

King Kohli averages 36.00 and strikes at 133.01 against Punjab. It is better than his strike rate against CSK (127.75) and MI (128.77). It is almost the same as Delhi (133.88) and KKR (133.63).

In IPL 2025, Kohli has scored 86 runs in 3 innings against Punjab Kings. His average is 43.00, and his strike rate is 124.63. These are solid numbers but not his best this season.

Kohli impressed against Punjab with 73 (54) in one match. RCB won that match by 7 wicktes. However, he failed in the other two this year. In the first IPL 2025 encounter against Punjab, the RCB legend scored just 1. Bengaluru lost the match by 5 wickets.

In Qualifier 1, Kohli scored 12 off 12 balls while chasing 101. RCB bowlers already half-won the battle for their team. Thanks to Phil Salt 56 (27), Bengaluru did not need to panic. They stormed into the final.

In IPL 2025, Kohli has done better against Rajasthan Royals, scoring 132 runs in just two innings at an average of 132.00 and a strike rate of 151.72. He also performed strongly against CSK, 93 runs at a strike rate of 147.61.

Against Delhi (73 runs, SR 119.67) and Mumbai (67 runs, SR 159.52), his scores are smaller but more aggressive. Against Punjab, Kohli has played more steadily, hitting just one six and nine fours in 3 matches. For Punjab, the key to stopping RCB could once again be dismissing Kohli early.

RCB’s over-dependence on Virat Kohli RCB’s batting depends a lot on Virat Kohli. He has scored 614 runs, almost double of Bengalur’s second-best batter Phil Salt’s 387. With an average of 55.82 and eight fifties, Kohli has been their most reliable batter.

