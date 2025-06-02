Subscribe

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 finals: Bengaluru restaurants, pubs expecting 3X crowd on Tuesday; how are they preparing for it?

Pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru brace for a surge in customers as RCB competes against Punjab Kings in the IPL finals on June 3. Establishments are enhancing viewing experiences and advising customers to use public transport due to expected heavy traffic.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published2 Jun 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Restaurants is Bengaluru expect high footfall as RCB recahes finals of IPL 2025.
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (June 3), restaurants and pubs across Bengaluru are bracing for two or three times the usual footfall, driven by a high demand from RCB fans, according to a report by The Hindu.

Vinay Chandrashekhar, partner at Long Boat Brewing Co, Marathahalli, told the publication that while a typical Tuesday sees around 350-450 people, he is expecting at least 700 to 800 on June 3.

Meanwhile, Alister Braganza, Senior Regional Business Manager, South at Impressario, which owns SOCIAL, said foot traffic at their outlets on Tuesday is anticipated to be three times higher than on a typical weekday. Notably, SOCIAL has many outlets across the city.

How are restaurants preparing?

Several restaurants have installed giant LED screens for a better viewing experience, introduced new items on the menu, organised several activities and will play Kannada songs to attract customers.

With the good performance of RCB, the IPL 2025 season has been a blessing for most restaurants and pubs amid various challenges faced by the industry, including rising beer prices.

Most restaurants and pubs are expected to be crowded on the final day, with several cricket enthusiasts already facing difficulties in bookings due to high demand.

Customers advised to use public transport

Amid the anticipation of a large crowd in restaurants across the city, restaurateurs have advised customers to use public transport.

“The city is going to be chock-a-block on that day and hence, we are advising our patrons to not drive but take cabs or public transport. Parking is also going to be an issue if there are too many vehicles,” said Chethan Hegde, head of the Bengaluru chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), told Hindu.

IPL 2025 finals

The IPL 2025 final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be held on June 3, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

The IPL 2025 finals match is a much-anticipated game among cricket enthusiasts as both RCB and PBKS have never lifted the IPL trophy before.

 
